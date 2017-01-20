"Rent" Rossignol powder skis free after a Monster Dump

Jan 20, 2017 08:36AM, Published by Harriet Wallis, Categories: Sports

Ski' N See's Assistant Manager Jess Farmer with the powder Rossis / photo: Harriet Wallis

You read it right. When Ski Utah reports that any resort got a Monster Dump, you have 48 hours to rent Rossi powder skis free from any of Ski' N See's 14 locations.



The "rental" is really free. The only requirement is you must buy two Monster Energy drinks from the store's cooler – about $3 each. What a deal!

It dumped, and I tried the promotion. Yes, the skis are free. The drinks are cheap. Then head off to the mountain.

Ski Utah, Ski’N See, Monster Energy and Rossignol have formed a partnership so everyone can enjoy an epic powder day.

To be sure you don't miss out, download the Ski Utah app and/or pay attention to Ski Utah’s snow report for Monster Dump announcements because skis will only be available on a first-come/first-served basis. For more Monster Dump promo details, click here.

It's a super deal. I got the skis I wanted and headed up to the ski resort.

But be aware that each location has a limited number of Rossis for this promotion. First come, first served. Better have your own skis in your car to assure you'll have something to ski on just in case the Monster Dump Rossis are gone.

Also, when I went to the Ski' N See closest to me, they were out of promotion skis because people had returned the skis to a different location. Translation: In accord with Ski' N See's generous policy, people can rent skis here, but return them there.

Keep doing you snow dance and get ready for another Monster Dump. The promotion is good all season.

Ski' N See's locations:

Bountiful: 320 W. 500 S., Bountiful, UT 84010

Downtown Salt Lake City: 102 W. 500 S. Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Fort Union: 1339 E. Ft. Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, UT 84047

Sandy: 772 E. 9400 S., Sandy, UT 84094

Canyon Center: 2125 E. 9400 S., Sandy, UT 84093

Park City Center: 1284 Lowell Ave. (PC Center) Park City, UT 84060

Deer Valley Resort: 7815 Royal St. East, Park City, UT 84060

Park City ARCS: 35 Lowell Ave. (PC Center), Park City, UT 84060

Deer Valley ARCS: 7815 Royal St. East, Park City, UT 84060

Cottonwood ARCS: 1844 E. Ft. Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

Southtowne ARCS: 45 W. 10600 S., Sandy, UT 84070

Ski Delivery Park City SNS: 7835 Royal St. East, Park City, UT 84060