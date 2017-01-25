Health insurance help: How to live with it and not without
Jan 25, 2017 04:18PM, Published by Tori La Rue, Categories: Local Life, Today
Rachel Nichols and her son Brody, who is in need of an kidney autotransplant, and is waiting for approval from their insurance to cover the experimental procedure. (Mandy Ditto/City Journals)
Even though open enrollment for this year has closed, there is plenty of confusion when it comes to health insurance. Though many people may know the basics about deductibles, premiums and copayments, there are always pitfalls — or just deeper questions — people should be aware of.
Unfortunately there are times that insurance companies are simply limited or have created policies that limit them with what they can cover, and people aren’t aware until a medical emergency of some kind comes up and they need help. Here are some professionals’ tips, and personal stories from the Salt Lake Valley pertaining to navigating health insurance.
What isn’t covered
Because every insurance provider is different, it is difficult to say what is typically not covered, but it varies with each carrier. However, if people are asking questions about the conditions they have or may have to deal with before they pin down which insurance policy to use, they can often get the answers they need about which carrier and policy works best for them, said Heidi Castaneda, Small Employer and Individual Plan sales director at Select Health.
Often, however, nobody can know exactly what is going to happen to them or their family, and they simply need coverage for emergencies in the moment. There are also experimental procedures that insurance companies often don’t cover for various reasons, and needing something like this with no coverage can be costly for anybody.
For the Nichols family, this has been a reality over the last several years, as it has fought for understanding about their 15-year-old son’s medical conditions and health. Brody — or Spencer, at school — was born with hydronephrosis on the left side, which causes swelling of the kidney because urine can’t drain properly. He had surgery at 10 months old, and the family was told he would live a normal life.
The family later found out that Brody also had it on the right side of his body, and in May 2015 he was feeling sick again. After several months and a fighting for an ultrasound, they discovered that neither kidneys were draining properly. Surgery was done again on both sides at the beginning of 2016, but Brody still had to have nephrostomy tubes put in during the summer to help the kidneys drain into bags he carries on his back. After several doctors discussed Brody’s condition they decided he needed a kidney autotransplant.
“Brody will be the first minor in Utah to have this procedure done; he’ll be the first one at Primary Children’s to have it done, if it gets authorized to be OK,” said Rachel Nichols, Brody’s mom. “University of Utah is a research school, so they have done at least 30 cases on adults, but there’s not enough evidence for children with his diagnosis to prove that this will work, so they’re calling it experimental.”
However, because of its experimental nature, the Nicholses’ health provider, Select Health, told them they wouldn’t be able to cover it, due to their policy. The family has been fighting and appealing to gain coverage for the $100,000 to $150,000 procedure ever since so that “Brody can live and be a teenager,” Rachel Nichols said.
Because Brody’s right kidney was saved in time and is functioning, the autotransplant would simply move the kidney into the pelvic area to attach directly to the bladder, Rachel Nichols said, which is what is done with kidney transplants from donors.
“If we can do that, we feel that he will live a healthy life; he will not be on any anti-rejection medicine, and he will not be on any opioids,” Nichols said. “From the doctors that we’ve had, we’ve had three different opinions, they all say yes, he needs to have this done. Select Health gets to rubberstamp it after five doctors have said. All five have said yes, but they are calling it experimental, and there’s not enough information stating that this will work for him.”
Rachel Nichols believes that if this can be approved and pushed forward, Brody “can open the doors for other children to have this done.”
The Nichols family was denied on Dec. 14 and so Rachel Nichols turned to social media about it and got the attention of an appeals manager. Brody had a surgery date set for Jan. 3, but the appeal wasn’t processed in time. As of mid-January the chief medical officer of Select Health is looking at the case personally, and the Nichols family is waiting to see what will happen.
“It makes me think about what health insurance company you want to use, and that’s something people need to look into: What is covered by one insurance and what is not covered by another insurance,” Rachel Nichols said.
In regard to covering experimental procedures such as autotransplants, “All types of insurance have limitations and exclusions, and the reason around that is from a cost standpoint,” said Scott Schneider, vice president of sales and marketing for Select Health. “You could cover every single thing possible, and then the cost would be reflective of that … insurance plans typically covered a mandated level of benefits … all forms have a form of limitations or exclusions.”
Questions that need asking about health insurance
Because it can be intimidating for people to look through those official documents that explain coverage, Castaneda suggests that “reaching out for additional resources is obviously going to be a good idea for some, whether it’s reaching right out to your insurer or agent or broker, to be able to answer some of those questions you might have that are not straightforward.”
Out-of-pocket maximums, deductibles, pharmacy copays, emergency room copays and urgent care costs are some of the specific things people should look at as they go over their SBC and schedule of benefits, Schneider said.
In regard to medical emergencies, people should “get a feel for, ‘Where could I go receive urgent care benefits?’ It’s nice to look at those things while you’re calm, so you could say, ‘Hey urgent care is a $100 visit but the emergency room is $500,’ and go back and say ‘Where is my nearest urgent care unit,’ so they get a feel for what are their copay differentials,” Schneider said.
Something many people may not consider is that they can’t always buy insurance, at any time of the year. Because of the Affordable Care Act, there is an enrollment period that goes from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31, said Robert Sautter, current president of the Utah Association of Health Underwriters. People need to be aware of when they need insurance and when they can sign onto a plan; preparedness for the plan they want is also important, so that they are stuck with what works for them.
Cost is an obvious aspect people are looking at with insurance plans, and it all depends on one’s needs to decide how much is reasonable to spend.
“People should be looking at what are their needs: Are they buying insurance to cover a catastrophic need? In other words, do they not have many day-to-day needs, or do you have a common condition to where you need to establish day-to-day care, you need to be covered for that?” Sautter said. “They need to look at their situation; they need to know how much insurance they need. Costs are so high these days, and people will ask to just show them the lowest price product and of course that comes with a high deductible and very high out-of-pocket. The price may be right, but with what they realistically need, it doesn’t make sense to buy that.”
