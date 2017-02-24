Boys teams advance as regular season ends



Riverton junior Ryen Edwards has averaged seven points a game for the Silverwolves. He is guarded by Herriman’s leading scorer Ryan Mccann (Dave Sanderson/dsandersonpics.com)

The end of the regular season means it is time to look back on what was. Summit Academy clinched its second region championship, Riverton is on the verge of breaking into the state playoffs, Providence Hall squeezed into the final tournament spot and Herriman wreaked havoc on its rivals to the east.



“We have been putting in the extra practice, making sure we are focused on our goal to make state and taking each game like it is a state title game,” Riverton junior Brock Anderson said.



Anderson has led the Silverwolves in their comeback bid toward the state tournament. He has averaged 13.1 points per game and had a season high 28 against Wasatch in the Riverton Holiday tournament. The 6-foot-6-inch forward said he knows the importance of hard work.



“I would not be here today if it was not for my coaches,” Anderson said. “This season I have learned the importance of defense. I think we have the chance to go to state.”



Riverton is in fourth place at press deadline. The Silverwolves are scheduled to face the two teams they are fighting for the final playoff spot, Westlake and American Fork. Wins could elevate them into the tournament for the first time since 2012 when they advanced to the 5A semifinals.



The Silverwolves won three straight region games this season but point to two critical losses to Herriman as difficult pills to swallow.



The Mustangs have struggled in region games. their only wins have come over the Silverwolves.



Senior Ryan McCann leads the Mustangs in scoring. His hot shooting and calm demeanor has helped keep them in games—games they have just not been able to pull out.



“We are slowly progressing,” Mustang head coach Brad Tingey said. “We started the year with only one player with varsity experience. This year has been a teaching opportunity. Despite that every game we have had a chance.”



Herriman finished the year in seventh place in Region 4.



The 5A state boys basketball tournament is scheduled to begin Feb. 27. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at Weber State University.



Summit Academy’s 72-44 victory over American Leadership Feb. 9 clinched a tie for the Region 16 regular season championship. The Bears cruised to a 35-22 lead at the half and never looked back. Senior Dylan Marston led them with 21 points including five three-pointers.



Marston is the Bears’ leading scorer. He has averaged 12.3 points per game. The 6-foot-4-inch senior guard is shooting 30 percent from the three point line. His 21 points in the team’s final home game is a season high.



The Bears reeled off three straight wins to close out the season. The only two region losses came on the road at North and South Summit. They later revenged those losses on their home court.



The Bears will compete in the 2A state tournament beginning Feb. 18 (after press deadline). Providence Hall will also compete in the state tournament. It placed fourth in Region 16.



“This year has been a learning curve for us,” Patriots head coach Blake Pugmire said. “We have had some ups and downs. The experience we have gained will help us in the future.”



The Patriots found their way into the tournament with a final regular season victory over Maeser Prep, 74-49. Rylee Withers poured in 17 points in the victory.



