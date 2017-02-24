Teams move to postseason
Feb 24, 2017 10:38AM, Published by Bryan Scott, Categories: Sports, Today
Senior Megan Krahenbuhl has never missed the state tournament as a member of the Silverwolves’ girls basketball team. (Dave Sanderson/dsandersonpics.com)
The South Valley girls basketball teams have seen success in recent years. Riverton has captured a state title, Summit Academy captured a region title, and Herriman and Providence Hall have progressed toward their goals. This year is no different, but the teams have taken different routes to get there.
Riverton is led by a dominating center that has found a place in head coach Ron Ence’s system. Junior Morgan Kane stands 6 feet-2 inches and often takes on taller opponents. Her smooth drop-step and dribble to the basket fit well into Ence’s plan to methodically break down opponents by using the team's strengths.
The Silverwolves earned important victories over Lone Peak (50-43) on Jan. 26, Lehi (60-37) on Jan. 31 and Herriman (50-40) on Feb. 2 to help ensure another visit to the state 5A girls basketball tournament. They have not missed an appearance in the tournament since the school’s inception in 1999.
Kane is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15.6 points per game. Brenna Blaser, a senior guard, is second with 10.5 points per game.
Despite winning five of its first six games, Providence Hall has struggled recently. The team is 2-8 in region games. Junior Isabel Page has scored in double figures in all but two games this season. She is averaging 15.4 points per game. The Patriots are in fifth place in Region 16.
Patriots head coach Alle Cardwell has emphasized commitment, hard work and tough defense. She has been head coach since the school opened in 2014. They have improved each season. She has South Valley connections. She played at Riverton High School and was an assistant coach at Herriman before landing the job at Providence Hall.
Despite residing in the shadows of larger 5A powers Herriman and Riverton, Summit Academy has found a niche in 2A. The Bears won the Region 16 title last season with a 9-1 record and beat North Summit in the 2A third-place state game 45-40.
This season they are in third place with a 6-4 region record. Their leading scorer is Chelsey Drury. She scored a season-high 20 points Feb. 2 in a 49-24 victory over American Leadership.
Drury stands 5 feet-11 inches and because of her size has learned to play the post. Her outside shot is hard to defend.
The Bears’ Kiera Glodowski was named to the Deseret News Academic All-State team. This is an award given to seniors who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition. With more than 85,000 students participating in high school athletics the Utah High School Activities Association
considers this a prestigious award.
The girls at Herriman High School continue to improve. They defeated Lehi twice this season, and despite losing to Pleasant Grove by 30 points, they have consistently been competitive.
The Mustangs’ leading scorer is Milee Enger. As a two-year starter, the junior is averaging 15 points per game. Macy Markus is second with 13.5.
The Mustangs finished the season 3-9 in Region 4 tied for fifth place, just outside of qualifying for the state tournament.
The girls 5A state basketball tournament began on Feb. 20 at Salt Lake Community College (after press deadline).