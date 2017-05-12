Skip to main content

Dan's Review: "Snatched" only smells funny

May 12, 2017 03:27PM, Published by Dan Metcalf, Categories: Today, Arts+Entertainment Movie Reviews

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer in Snatched - © 2017 - 20th Century Fox.

Snatched (20th Century Fox)

Rated R for crude sexual content, brief nudity, and language throughout.

Starring Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Ike Barinholtz, Joan Cusack, Wanda Sykes, Tom Bateman, Christopher Meloni, Óscar Jaenada.

Written by Katie Dippold.

Directed by Jonathan Levine.

GRADE: D+

REVIEW:

There are two kinds of funny:  “Ha-ha funny,” and “this smells funny.” It seems many comedians often confuse the two, delivering content that leaves you with a lingering stench. Amy Schumer is a funny comedian, but her latest film project Snatched leans far into the “smells funny” category, and that’s putting it mildly.

Schumer stars as Emily, a self-absorbed millennial brat whose boyfriend dumps her a few weeks before they are supposed to head out on a non-refundable trip to Ecuador. Unable to find a replacement, Emily begs her paranoid mother Linda (Goldie Hawn) to go along, leaving Emily’s agoraphobic brother Jeffrey (Ike Barinholtz) at home with his mother’s numerous cats in White Plains. When the women arrive in Ecuador, Emily is immediately charmed by a hunky Brit named James (Tom Bateman), who lures them on an adventure through the country’s outback. Once there, the women are taken hostage by a group of local thugs, who call Jeffrey demanding ransom. Jeffrey freaks out and begins to harass a disinterested state department officer (Bashir Salahuddin) into rescuing them. Meanwhile, the ladies escape their captors, killing a few of them on the way. They seek the help of an American “Adventurer” (Christopher Merloni), two retired special ops ladies (Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack) and some native tribes people along the way, while trying to patch up their strained mother/daughter relationship as the bad guys pursue.

Snatched is definitely “funny,” but only in the smelly sense. There are few laughs, and most of the jokes have to do with Schumer’s anatomy and the bodily functions/hygiene of her most private parts. The rest of the film is spent on racist tropes about the 3rd world and obvious realization that Schumer’s character (or lack thereof) is a non-starter. The script and story are especially lazy, taking all sorts of liberties with geography, culture and reality. Goldie Hawn’s character is even more pointless, having been reduced to a whiny, single cat lady afraid of her own shadow. It’s more than a little disappointing that Snatched is her first movie in 15 years.

It’s almost as if Schumer (who also produced the film) had some sort of fangirl fantasy about working with Hawn and used Snatched as an excuse to dance with her in the end credits. It seems as though Schumer spent 90 minutes not developing the main characters and suddenly sprang an unexplained “happy ending,” making Snatched smell even funnier, and not in a good way. 


Snatched Trailer

movies movie reviews Comedy

  • Neighborhood Fundraiser

    06/03/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support local youth at a HUGE neighborhood yard sale! Saturday, June 3rd | 8am-1pm 308 W ...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    06/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Spavia Week to Benefit Susan G. Komen Utah

    06/09/2017
    09:00AM — 09:00PM

    Spavia Sandy is pleased to host a full week of services to benefit Susan G. Komen Utah! Schedule ...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/09/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Neighborhood Fundraiser

    06/03/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support local youth at a HUGE neighborhood yard sale! Saturday, June 3rd | 8am-1pm 308 W ...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    06/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Spavia Week to Benefit Susan G. Komen Utah

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM — 09:00PM

    Spavia Sandy is pleased to host a full week of services to benefit Susan G. Komen Utah! Schedule ...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Spavia Week to Benefit Susan G. Komen Utah

    06/06/2017
    09:00AM — 09:00PM

    Spavia Sandy is pleased to host a full week of services to benefit Susan G. Komen Utah! Schedule ...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/06/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Spavia Week to Benefit Susan G. Komen Utah

    06/07/2017
    09:00AM — 09:00PM

    Spavia Sandy is pleased to host a full week of services to benefit Susan G. Komen Utah! Schedule ...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/07/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Spavia Week to Benefit Susan G. Komen Utah

    06/08/2017
    09:00AM — 09:00PM

    Spavia Sandy is pleased to host a full week of services to benefit Susan G. Komen Utah! Schedule ...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/08/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Spavia Week to Benefit Susan G. Komen Utah

    06/09/2017
    09:00AM — 09:00PM

    Spavia Sandy is pleased to host a full week of services to benefit Susan G. Komen Utah! Schedule ...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/09/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/09/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Spavia Week to Benefit Susan G. Komen Utah

    06/10/2017
    09:00AM — 09:00PM

    Spavia Sandy is pleased to host a full week of services to benefit Susan G. Komen Utah! Schedule ...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/10/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/10/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/10/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/10/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/10/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/10/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Spavia Week to Benefit Susan G. Komen Utah

    06/11/2017
    09:00AM — 09:00PM

    Spavia Sandy is pleased to host a full week of services to benefit Susan G. Komen Utah! Schedule ...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    06/11/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/11/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/11/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/11/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/11/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    06/11/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    June 9-11, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10a...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/11/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/12/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/13/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/14/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/15/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/16/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/17/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    06/18/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/18/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/19/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/20/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • West Jordan Football Clothing Drive

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    WJHS FOOTBALL PLAYERS WILL BE HOSTING A CLOTHING DRIVE FOR BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF UTAH. WE WIL...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and South Valley Journal