SoJo Summerfest and more: 14 Salt Lake County festivals to check out this summer
May 30, 2017 12:43PM, Published by Kimberly Roach, Categories: Local Life
Catch this year’s Draper Days Parade on July 11. (Draper City)
It’s summertime, and that means Salt Lake County cities are gearing up for their biggest celebrations of the year. From Draper Days to West Valley’s WestFest, here’s a chronological list of festivals to help you get your sun days on.
SoJo Summerfest | May 31–June 3
Last year South Jordan’s summer festival came back with a new name, SoJo Summerfest, instead of its traditional Country Fest title.
“It’s all part of trying to meet the need of the community,” Melinda Seager, South Jordan’s acting director of administrative services, said about the change last year. “The community is ever-changing and the festival is too.”
Featured events on June 3 include a traditional parade followed by an all-day outdoor market and a brand-new event—SoJo Summerfest Battle of the Bands—from 4 to 10 p.m. Two age groups will be performing, amateur (under 18) and professional (over 18), and the winners from each group will get a paid gig at South Jordan’s Tour of Utah Kickoff Party on August 2.
For a full list of events visit sjc.utah.gov/sojosummerfest/.
Fort Herriman PRCA Rodeo | June 2–3
While most of Herriman’s summer activities will occur at the end of the month, its rodeo comes a little earlier this year. Visit herriman.org/prca-rodeo/ for more information.
WestFest | June 15–18
West Valley’s annual WestFest intends to celebrate the various cultural backgrounds of its residents through communal activities.
Held at Centennial Park, 5415 W. 3100 S., WestFest will offer multicultural entertainment, international cuisine and artisans, crafters, and hobbyist booths from many demographics.
A carnival, movie under the stars, West Valley Symphony concert, police K-9 demonstration and firework demonstration are also part of the schedule. Visit westfest.org for specific dates and times of each event.
Taylorsville Dayzz | June 22–24
From tribute bands to camel rides, Taylorsville’s summer festival promises diverse activities.
Carnival games and rides will run all three days, and each evening a free concert will be offered. Imagine, a Beatles tribute band, will perform with the Utah Symphony and Cannons on June 22, Lisa McClowry’s rock-the-’80s show will hit the stage on June 23 and Celine Dion and Neil Diamond tribute singers Brigitte Valdez and Jay White will perform the final Taylorsville Dayzz 2017 concert on June 24.
Taylorsville’s celebration is also one of the few that offers fireworks on two nights (June 23 and 24). For the most updated information, follow Taylorsville Dayzz on Facebook.
Fort Herriman Days | June 22–24
Fort Herriman Days held at the W&M Butterfield Park, 6212 W. 14200 S., may be shorter than some other town celebrations, but the city crams a lot of activities into those three days.
June 22 will feature carnival rides, a children’s parade, food trucks, an animal show and a magician show. June 23 will feature a carnival, water games, food booths, a foam party, a hypnotist show and a movie in the park at dusk. The last night of the festival includes races, a parade, more carnival games, a car show, live entertainment from the band Groove Merchants, and fireworks.
Exact times of events can be found at herriman.org-fort-herriman-days.
Riverton Town Days | June 29–July 4
A tradition since the early 1900s, Riverton’s Town Days is back again for 2017. The festival’s traditions include the Riverton Rodeo, July 3 parade, haystack dives and more, but there are several newer items coming to the celebration this year, too.
Last year the city swapped out a traditional carnival with an inflatable Fun Zone that includes slides, zip lines, obstacle courses and boxing. This relatively new zone will find its place at the Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12800 S., again this year. The city’s recreation department is also offering mechanical bull rides, pony rides and a petting zoo before the rodeo on June 30 and July 1.
Events pick up again on July 3 with the Town Days Parade that ends at the Riverton City Park, where food and activity vendors will be onsite prior to a movie showing in the park. On Independence Day, Riverton will be hopping with activities from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. From races to free swimming to sports competitions, the celebration will keep going until sundown when residents will gather in the park to watch the annual firework show. Visit rivertoncity.com for more information.
Stampede Days | June 30–July 4
West Jordan’s festival is centered on its rodeo, the Western Stampede. The rodeo runs on July 1, 3 and 4 at the rodeo arena located at 8035 S. 2200 W. Other recurring events throughout the stampede include a carnival and photo scavenger hunt at Veterans Memorial Park, 8030 S. 1825 W.
The Independence Day celebration will also include a parade at 10:30 a.m., pie-eating contest at 1 p.m., band concert at 1:30 p.m., movie in the park at dusk and a firework finale at 10 p.m. For a full and up-to-date list of activities, visit westernstampede.com.
Fun Days | July 4
Murray City’s 58th annual Fun Days celebration at the Murray Park, 296 E. Murray Park Ave., offers Salt Lake County residents with yet another set of Independence Day activity options.
The day will start out with a sunrise service and will end with community members looking into the sky once again for a firework display. In the middle of those two bookends, the city will offer a breakfast, a 5K race, a children’s race, a parade, games and a talent show. Visit murray.utah.gov for more info.
July 4th Parade and Festival | July 4
South Salt Lake residents and others will gather at Fitts Park, 3050 S. 500 E., on Independence Day for a patriotic celebration.
A fun run kicks off the day’s activities at 8 a.m., followed by a parade at 9:30 a.m. and a festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check southsaltlakecity.com for more information.
Sandy City 4th of July | July 4
This one-day celebration consists of vendors and a parade. Details are still being worked out. Visit sandy.utah.gov mid-June when more information becomes available.
Draper Days | July 6–8, 11–15
Traditions like the Draper Days Rodeo, Draper Idol, a children’s parade, the Heritage Banquet, movies at the amphitheater and the Draper Days Parade are almost here.
The eight-day Draper Days festivities tout activities for people of all ages, and even dogs. A Splash Dogs jumping competition will hit the Draper City Park (12450 S. 1300 E.) on July 14 and 15. Human competitions, like a strider bike race, three-on-three basketball tournament and 5K race, will also take place.
Check out a full list of activities at draperdays.org.
Butlerville Days | July 21–22
Cottonwood Heights’ website boast about its Butlerville Days, named after the Butler family who originally settled the area, saying it will have the “most mouth-watering fare you can imagine” and “the best firework show in the Salt Lake Valley.”
Don’t believe it? Head over to Butler Park to find out. The festival will also have a carnival, chalk art festival, free bingo and the Mayor’s Cup Pickleball Tournament. More info can be found at cottonwoodheights.utah.gov.
Old West Days RMPRA Rodeo | July 28–29
While the majority of Bluffdale’s Old West Days celebration will occur the second week of August, its rodeo kicks off Bluffdale’s celebration at the end of July. Visit bluffdaleoldwestdays.com for more information.
Harvest Days | August 1–6
Midvale’s Harvest Days provides resident an outlet to celebrate their city in small block-party groups and larger community-wide events.
For a list of block-party activities, visit midvaleharvestdays.com. The community-wide events include an art show, a group breakfast, a parade, live band performances and fireworks — quite an expansion from the humble first Harvest Days celebration in 1938 that was based off the parade.
Blue Moon Arts Festival | August 5
Holladay doesn’t have a week-long festival like some cities. Instead, the city hosts smaller celebrations all summer long with its Concerts in the Park series. Holladay Arts also hosts an evening music and artist festival called the Blue Moon Arts Festival.
This year the festival will feature the Joe Muscolino Band. The band performs a wide range of covers from Frank Sinatra to today’s pop hits. Other musicians and artists will be selected by June 30.
In addition to live music, the event will feature culinary and traditional arts vendors. Visit holladayarts.org for more information.
Old West Days | August 7–12
Bluffdale’s week-long festival is “like turning back the clock,” according to volunteer coordinator Connie Pavlakis. The western-themed celebration is highlighted by its Chuck Wagon food cart and wooden facades that pay tribute to the city’s pioneer roots.
The prices are also old fashioned. With $10, a child can play every carnival game to win prizes, ride an inflatable water slide and buy lunch. The prices are possible because Bluffdale relies solely on volunteers to put the event together.
Because it’s one of the later summer festivals, exact times and events have not yet been publically announced, but the celebration has consisted of monster truck shows, concerts and car shows in the past. Check bluffdaleoldwestdays.com for updates.
More to come
Still not partied out? Don’t worry. Sandy’s Heritage Festival, Riverton’s Home, Hand and Harvest Market, South Jordan’s farmers’ market and Herriman’s Pumpkin Festival are just around the corner. Keep reading your City Journal for updates.