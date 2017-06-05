South Jordan employee receives $25,000 scholarship from fast food chain



Jun 05, 2017 11:40AM, Published by Tori LaRue, Categories: Local Life

Ezra Pugliano smiles while holding the giant $25,000 scholarship check Chick-fil-A granted him on May 10. The sophomore financial advising major at Utah Valley University was selected as a scholarship recipient out of thousands of applicants. (Tori La Rue/City Journals)

