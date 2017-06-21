Skip to main content

National parks span the entire eighth-grade curriculum

Jun 21, 2017 04:47PM, Published by Jet Burnham, Categories: Education, Today

Students created dioramas of national parks. (Jet Burnham/City Journal)

Gallery: National parks span the entire eighth-grade curriculum [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Jet Burnham | j.burnham@mycityjournals.com 

Eighth-graders have become experts on national parks by learning about them in every class, every subject.

“It is a cross-curricular interdisciplinary project that stems from preservation of national parks,” said Kenton Bustin, a science teacher at South Hills Middle who is part of a team of teachers who collaborated on the project.

Last fall, students chose a national park to explore through language arts, science, computer tech, art and history assignments. 

“This way is more fun to learn,” said eighth-grader Gage Childs, who said the project spanned the whole year.

The project stems from ecology, said Bustin. He assigned students to study the plants and animals in their parks and their relationship in the food chain. They also researched human impact on the ecosystems. The project showed the students first-hand the effects of geological forces such as erosion and volcanoes.

“I didn’t realize how many geological features it has and how big it was,” said Zyan Hinckley, who studied Yellowstone National Park.

Gage’s project focused on Grand Teton National Park. He had visited the park previously but hadn’t known about the educational and recreational opportunities available. Through his research, he was surprised to learn there are Billy goats living there.

Students applied language arts curriculum skills to the project by writing descriptive, comparative and argumentative essays about their parks.

“We had to pick another national park and compare the two and say why ours was better or worse,” said Zyan.  

They also wrote an essay about why people should visit their park. Language arts teacher, Kimese Vanderlinden, said the curriculum requires eighth-graders to learn to create a works cited list. Her students could use their list throughout the year, referring to sources as different projects were assigned.

Students applied art curriculum as they created models and dioramas of the geological features and environment of their parks. Zyan made her diorama of Old Faithful out of tissue paper. She said there were few guidelines so student could be very creative.

Students planned road trips of how they would travel to their park. Gage said he enjoyed this project the most. He plans to visit the park again.

Through the creation of timelines and study of native peoples, students explored the history of their parks.

 “I liked to research Native Americans and the different cultures of the people who lived there,” said Gabe Kidd.

He found most of his information on Glacier Bay National Park of Alaska from the National Parks Reserve website where he developed an appreciation for park rangers.

“I learned that people in the park work really hard to make sure everything is kept clean and safe for the environment,” Gabe said, adding that he realizes that nature is fragile. “The ice is breaking off, and after a certain amount of time there won’t be a Glacier Bay—it’ll just be water,” he said.

Gabe has learned the value of national parks.

“National parks remind people what life used to be like,” he said. “They help us be aware of nature and how people are affecting it and what we need to do to stop problems.”

Zyan is concerned that humans negatively impact these nature preserves.

 “The problem in my park is littering—that kind of worries me,” Zyan said. “And pollution, too, because a lot of animals are getting killed because of pollution and garbage.”

The students believe preservation of national parks is important.

 “It’s a good place to always have a little bit of nature,” Zyan said. Gage said national parks provide opportunities for people from cities to experience outdoor activities like hiking and fishing.

Some of the kids have been able to visit their parks. Parents plan family vacations around the visit.

The year’s worth of research culminated in a commercial created by each student to showcase their parks.

“The commercial brings together everything they’ve learned in an entertaining way,” said Vanderlinden. “It is a way for students to share what they have learned with their classmates.”

A National Parks pass is available for free to fourth-graders and their families. More information is available at https://www.everykidinapark.gov/.

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/22/2017
    12:00PM — 09:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Landscape Photography Clinic

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Shoot like a pro! Workshop will focus on landscape photography as well as travel tips for Utah an...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador, Randy Propster as he brings the pages of BACKPACKER to life....

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/23/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Guided hikes for kids (and adults!) Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/23/2017
    05:00PM — 06:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Group Ride

    06/23/2017
    05:30PM

    Meet other women who ride! Join WomenMTB and Bingham Cyclery for a women’s only no drop group rid...

  • “Run the Bird” Free 5K Fun Run

    06/23/2017
    07:45PM

    Join us for a free “Run the Bird 5K” June 23th at 8pm, with a free kids 1K at 7:45pm! The run ...

  • Family Flicks: Free Movie Night

    06/23/2017
    09:30PM

    Enjoy a film from the Wasatch Film Festival in the fresh air on the Plaza Deck. The Birdfeeder wi...

  • Mountain Bike Mash-Up Race

    06/24/2017
    08:30AM

    MidweekMTB Mash-Up is a XC mountain bike race with divisions for men and women in Pro, Expert, Sp...

  • West Jordan Football Clothing Drive

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    WJHS FOOTBALL PLAYERS WILL BE HOSTING A CLOTHING DRIVE FOR BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF UTAH. WE WIL...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    Part of Adventure Week! Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador Randy Propster as he shares trail-tes...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Wasatch Mountain Film Festival

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 09:00PM

    Returning to the mountains for a 3rd year, the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival has an all new line...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Yoga at the Tram

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Enjoy a 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class on Hidden Peak, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit thei...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun hikes led by one of our Snowbird guide...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Clinics

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bingham Cyclery and WomenMTB have teamed up to offer Beginner and Intermediate skills clinics to ...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/24/2017
    04:00PM — 05:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Cool Air Concert

    06/24/2017
    06:00PM

    Jam out on the Plaza Deck on Saturday evening, June 24, with Snowbird’s Cool Air Concert Series. ...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    06/25/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/26/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/27/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Snowbird Trail Run – 5K & 10K Race

    06/21/2017
    05:30PM

    The North Face Store Trail Run at Snowbird – Race #7 of 2017 series. Called “The Race Series for ...

  • Equestrian Packing Demo & Trail Ride

    06/21/2017
    06:30PM

    Come and learn about highlines, hobbles, and knots. You will learn lashing techniques (securing ...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/22/2017
    12:00PM — 09:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Landscape Photography Clinic

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Shoot like a pro! Workshop will focus on landscape photography as well as travel tips for Utah an...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador, Randy Propster as he brings the pages of BACKPACKER to life....

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/23/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Guided hikes for kids (and adults!) Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/23/2017
    05:00PM — 06:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Group Ride

    06/23/2017
    05:30PM

    Meet other women who ride! Join WomenMTB and Bingham Cyclery for a women’s only no drop group rid...

  • “Run the Bird” Free 5K Fun Run

    06/23/2017
    07:45PM

    Join us for a free “Run the Bird 5K” June 23th at 8pm, with a free kids 1K at 7:45pm! The run ...

  • Family Flicks: Free Movie Night

    06/23/2017
    09:30PM

    Enjoy a film from the Wasatch Film Festival in the fresh air on the Plaza Deck. The Birdfeeder wi...

  • Mountain Bike Mash-Up Race

    06/24/2017
    08:30AM

    MidweekMTB Mash-Up is a XC mountain bike race with divisions for men and women in Pro, Expert, Sp...

  • West Jordan Football Clothing Drive

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    WJHS FOOTBALL PLAYERS WILL BE HOSTING A CLOTHING DRIVE FOR BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF UTAH. WE WIL...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    Part of Adventure Week! Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador Randy Propster as he shares trail-tes...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Wasatch Mountain Film Festival

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 09:00PM

    Returning to the mountains for a 3rd year, the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival has an all new line...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Yoga at the Tram

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Enjoy a 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class on Hidden Peak, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit thei...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun hikes led by one of our Snowbird guide...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Clinics

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bingham Cyclery and WomenMTB have teamed up to offer Beginner and Intermediate skills clinics to ...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/24/2017
    04:00PM — 05:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Cool Air Concert

    06/24/2017
    06:00PM

    Jam out on the Plaza Deck on Saturday evening, June 24, with Snowbird’s Cool Air Concert Series. ...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    06/25/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/26/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/27/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/28/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/29/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/30/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/01/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    07/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/06/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    07/09/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and South Valley Journal