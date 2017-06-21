Skip to main content

Justice court judge wins award

Jun 21, 2017 04:57PM, Published by Bryan Scott, Categories: Today, News, Local Life

Judge Paul Farr stands with the city council holding his judge of the year award. (Kelly Cannon/City Journals)

By Kelly Cannon | kelly@mycityjournals.com
 
Herriman Justice Court Judge Paul Farr was recognized by the Herriman City Council on June 7 for being awarded Judge of the Year. The award was given to Farr during the annual conference of justice court judges.
 
Farr has served as the justice court judge in Herriman since 2010 and has been the justice court judge of Sandy since 2012. Farr is also a Herriman resident.
 
“He takes his job with great diligence and thoughtful, thought-out process,” said Herriman City Manager Brett Wood. “People are treated fairly in Herriman,” I’ve had an opportunity to sit in his courtroom many times, and I can hands down say he is the best justice court judge we have ever had.”
 
The award is presented annual after the board of justice judges receive nominations in various categories. According to Wood, recipients are based on specific criteria. To receive judge of the year, recipients must actively serve as a justice court judge, provide leadership for their court and judicial system, and expand an extra effort for strengthening and improving the justice court.
 
“Judge Farr works timelessly to achieve these objectives,” Wood said. “He serves on the Justice Judicial Council and the Board of Justice Court Judges. He’s always among the first to volunteer for committees, special assignments and teaching opportunities, and other endeavors to strengthen and improve not only the justice court but the judicial system as a whole. He truly is committed to the vision of the Utah Justice Courts, which is to improve the quality of life in our communities.”

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/22/2017
    12:00PM — 09:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Landscape Photography Clinic

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Shoot like a pro! Workshop will focus on landscape photography as well as travel tips for Utah an...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador, Randy Propster as he brings the pages of BACKPACKER to life....

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/23/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Guided hikes for kids (and adults!) Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/23/2017
    05:00PM — 06:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Group Ride

    06/23/2017
    05:30PM

    Meet other women who ride! Join WomenMTB and Bingham Cyclery for a women’s only no drop group rid...

  • “Run the Bird” Free 5K Fun Run

    06/23/2017
    07:45PM

    Join us for a free “Run the Bird 5K” June 23th at 8pm, with a free kids 1K at 7:45pm! The run ...

  • Family Flicks: Free Movie Night

    06/23/2017
    09:30PM

    Enjoy a film from the Wasatch Film Festival in the fresh air on the Plaza Deck. The Birdfeeder wi...

  • Mountain Bike Mash-Up Race

    06/24/2017
    08:30AM

    MidweekMTB Mash-Up is a XC mountain bike race with divisions for men and women in Pro, Expert, Sp...

  • West Jordan Football Clothing Drive

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    WJHS FOOTBALL PLAYERS WILL BE HOSTING A CLOTHING DRIVE FOR BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF UTAH. WE WIL...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    Part of Adventure Week! Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador Randy Propster as he shares trail-tes...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Wasatch Mountain Film Festival

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 09:00PM

    Returning to the mountains for a 3rd year, the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival has an all new line...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Yoga at the Tram

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Enjoy a 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class on Hidden Peak, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit thei...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun hikes led by one of our Snowbird guide...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Clinics

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bingham Cyclery and WomenMTB have teamed up to offer Beginner and Intermediate skills clinics to ...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/24/2017
    04:00PM — 05:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Cool Air Concert

    06/24/2017
    06:00PM

    Jam out on the Plaza Deck on Saturday evening, June 24, with Snowbird’s Cool Air Concert Series. ...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    06/25/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/26/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/27/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/21/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Snowbird Trail Run – 5K & 10K Race

    06/21/2017
    05:30PM

    The North Face Store Trail Run at Snowbird – Race #7 of 2017 series. Called “The Race Series for ...

  • Equestrian Packing Demo & Trail Ride

    06/21/2017
    06:30PM

    Come and learn about highlines, hobbles, and knots. You will learn lashing techniques (securing ...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/22/2017
    12:00PM — 09:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Landscape Photography Clinic

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Shoot like a pro! Workshop will focus on landscape photography as well as travel tips for Utah an...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador, Randy Propster as he brings the pages of BACKPACKER to life....

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/23/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Guided hikes for kids (and adults!) Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/23/2017
    05:00PM — 06:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Group Ride

    06/23/2017
    05:30PM

    Meet other women who ride! Join WomenMTB and Bingham Cyclery for a women’s only no drop group rid...

  • “Run the Bird” Free 5K Fun Run

    06/23/2017
    07:45PM

    Join us for a free “Run the Bird 5K” June 23th at 8pm, with a free kids 1K at 7:45pm! The run ...

  • Family Flicks: Free Movie Night

    06/23/2017
    09:30PM

    Enjoy a film from the Wasatch Film Festival in the fresh air on the Plaza Deck. The Birdfeeder wi...

  • Mountain Bike Mash-Up Race

    06/24/2017
    08:30AM

    MidweekMTB Mash-Up is a XC mountain bike race with divisions for men and women in Pro, Expert, Sp...

  • West Jordan Football Clothing Drive

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    WJHS FOOTBALL PLAYERS WILL BE HOSTING A CLOTHING DRIVE FOR BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF UTAH. WE WIL...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    Part of Adventure Week! Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador Randy Propster as he shares trail-tes...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Wasatch Mountain Film Festival

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 09:00PM

    Returning to the mountains for a 3rd year, the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival has an all new line...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Yoga at the Tram

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Enjoy a 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class on Hidden Peak, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit thei...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun hikes led by one of our Snowbird guide...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Clinics

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bingham Cyclery and WomenMTB have teamed up to offer Beginner and Intermediate skills clinics to ...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/24/2017
    04:00PM — 05:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Cool Air Concert

    06/24/2017
    06:00PM

    Jam out on the Plaza Deck on Saturday evening, June 24, with Snowbird’s Cool Air Concert Series. ...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    06/25/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/26/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/27/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/28/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/29/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/30/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/01/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    07/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/06/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    07/09/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and South Valley Journal