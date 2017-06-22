Skip to main content

American Legion honor soldiers during Memorial Day salute

Jun 22, 2017 09:35AM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Today, Local Life

American Legion Commander Ron Tremor plays the trumpet during the raising of the flag. (Kelly Cannon/City Journals)

Gallery: American Legion honor soldiers during Memorial Day salute [2 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Kelly Cannon | kelly@mycityjournals.com
 
A group of residents and their families gather in the middle of the cemetery on Memorial Day to take part in a special presentation given by the local chapter of the American Legion. The program honored fallen soldiers and veterans.
 
“We appreciate you being here,” said American Legion Commander Ron Tremor.  “You’re among the minority who really honor this day in the way it should be honored in remembering our service men and women, particularly those who have fallen. I’m sure there are many here who have served in the military. There are many of you who are here because you have loved ones buried here in this cemetery. I want to let you know that me and my fellow legionnaires are proud and very pleased to be here to honor our comrades who lie here in this cemetery.”
 
After raising the flag to full staff, legionnaire Robert DeLuca read a poem titled “A Grateful Nation,” written by Tremor. A special Memorial Day speech was given by legionnaire Bruce Thorn.
 
“We’re here today to honor those who served us, served our country, our states and our communities,” Thorn said. “We’re deeply honored to stand with you in commemorating the sacrifices of those military men and women who laid down their lives for this great nation.”
 
Thorn acknowledged those in the audience who have lost loved ones who have served in the military, either while on active duty or otherwise.
 
“You can never, no matter how much time has passed—it’s very difficult to say you’ve gotten over the passing of a husband, a son, a daughter, a sister or brother,” Thorn said. “No words of condolence can even adequately console the survivor’s grief.”
 
Thorn explained only 600 individuals have received the Medal of Honor, the most prestigious personal military award given to individuals who have distinguished themselves with acts of valor. Thorn said very few of those recipients have been alive to receive the honor themselves, but rather it is given to a member of the soldier’s family.
 
“Those who selflessly sacrificed their lives in an attempt to assist their comrades in arms, individuals like Marine Corp Capt. James Graham,” Thorn said. “Graham led a fierce assault on an enemy position in Vietnam in June of 1967, saving his platoon from annihilation. Even though he was wounded, he sent the rest of his unit forward to safety. In his last radio transmission, Capt. Graham reported he was under assault by 25 other individuals. But he stayed his post and did his best but was killed while doing so.”
 
Thorn also told the story of Army Sgt. Donn Porter, who faced military and artillery fire in the Korean War in September 152. He engaged in close combat when his outpost was attacked by two hostile platoons. Though Porter was killed, his actions thwarted a surprise attack on the main line of resistance, forcing the enemy to break off the engagement.
 
“These individuals, and so many like them, live on as some of the most courageous heroes of our history,” Thorn said. “Those in the military and veteran communities know that we must ensure that these individuals are never forgotten and their actions stay alive in our memories.”
 
After reading the names of all of the veterans from the Riverton area, the American Legion concluded the presentation with a gun salute and the playing of taps. Thorn encouraged audience members to remember the veterans who served.
 
“As you leave here today and go about the rest of your day, keep the fallen in your minds and keep their families in your heart, for it is their immense collective sacrifice that has help our country remain safe and free,” Thorn said. 

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/22/2017
    12:00PM — 09:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Landscape Photography Clinic

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Shoot like a pro! Workshop will focus on landscape photography as well as travel tips for Utah an...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador, Randy Propster as he brings the pages of BACKPACKER to life....

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/23/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Guided hikes for kids (and adults!) Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/23/2017
    05:00PM — 06:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Group Ride

    06/23/2017
    05:30PM

    Meet other women who ride! Join WomenMTB and Bingham Cyclery for a women’s only no drop group rid...

  • “Run the Bird” Free 5K Fun Run

    06/23/2017
    07:45PM

    Join us for a free “Run the Bird 5K” June 23th at 8pm, with a free kids 1K at 7:45pm! The run ...

  • Family Flicks: Free Movie Night

    06/23/2017
    09:30PM

    Enjoy a film from the Wasatch Film Festival in the fresh air on the Plaza Deck. The Birdfeeder wi...

  • Mountain Bike Mash-Up Race

    06/24/2017
    08:30AM

    MidweekMTB Mash-Up is a XC mountain bike race with divisions for men and women in Pro, Expert, Sp...

  • West Jordan Football Clothing Drive

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    WJHS FOOTBALL PLAYERS WILL BE HOSTING A CLOTHING DRIVE FOR BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF UTAH. WE WIL...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    Part of Adventure Week! Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador Randy Propster as he shares trail-tes...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Wasatch Mountain Film Festival

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 09:00PM

    Returning to the mountains for a 3rd year, the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival has an all new line...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Yoga at the Tram

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Enjoy a 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class on Hidden Peak, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit thei...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun hikes led by one of our Snowbird guide...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Clinics

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bingham Cyclery and WomenMTB have teamed up to offer Beginner and Intermediate skills clinics to ...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/24/2017
    04:00PM — 05:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Cool Air Concert

    06/24/2017
    06:00PM

    Jam out on the Plaza Deck on Saturday evening, June 24, with Snowbird’s Cool Air Concert Series. ...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    06/25/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/26/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/27/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/28/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/22/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/22/2017
    12:00PM — 09:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Landscape Photography Clinic

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Shoot like a pro! Workshop will focus on landscape photography as well as travel tips for Utah an...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/22/2017
    06:30PM

    Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador, Randy Propster as he brings the pages of BACKPACKER to life....

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/23/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/23/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Guided hikes for kids (and adults!) Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/23/2017
    05:00PM — 06:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Group Ride

    06/23/2017
    05:30PM

    Meet other women who ride! Join WomenMTB and Bingham Cyclery for a women’s only no drop group rid...

  • “Run the Bird” Free 5K Fun Run

    06/23/2017
    07:45PM

    Join us for a free “Run the Bird 5K” June 23th at 8pm, with a free kids 1K at 7:45pm! The run ...

  • Family Flicks: Free Movie Night

    06/23/2017
    09:30PM

    Enjoy a film from the Wasatch Film Festival in the fresh air on the Plaza Deck. The Birdfeeder wi...

  • Mountain Bike Mash-Up Race

    06/24/2017
    08:30AM

    MidweekMTB Mash-Up is a XC mountain bike race with divisions for men and women in Pro, Expert, Sp...

  • West Jordan Football Clothing Drive

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    WJHS FOOTBALL PLAYERS WILL BE HOSTING A CLOTHING DRIVE FOR BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF UTAH. WE WIL...

  • Get Out More Tour

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    Part of Adventure Week! Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador Randy Propster as he shares trail-tes...

  • Adventure+Gear Fest

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 08:00PM

    The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

  • Wasatch Mountain Film Festival

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 09:00PM

    Returning to the mountains for a 3rd year, the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival has an all new line...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • Yoga at the Tram

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Enjoy a 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class on Hidden Peak, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit thei...

  • Guided Hikes for Families

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun hikes led by one of our Snowbird guide...

  • Women’s Mountain Bike Clinics

    06/24/2017
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bingham Cyclery and WomenMTB have teamed up to offer Beginner and Intermediate skills clinics to ...

  • Yoga on the Mountain

    06/24/2017
    04:00PM — 05:00PM

    Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

  • Cool Air Concert

    06/24/2017
    06:00PM

    Jam out on the Plaza Deck on Saturday evening, June 24, with Snowbird’s Cool Air Concert Series. ...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    06/25/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/25/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/26/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/27/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/28/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/29/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    06/30/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/01/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    07/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/02/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/03/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/04/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/05/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • 2017 WJHS Fooball Program

    07/06/2017
    11:00AM

    West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    07/09/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and South Valley Journal