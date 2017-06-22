Your inaugural girls football state champions: Herriman Mustangs

2017 WJHS Fooball Program 06/22/2017 11:00AM West Jordan High school Football is putting together our 2017 football program and we are selling...

Adventure+Gear Fest 06/22/2017 12:00PM — 09:00PM The Adventure + Gear Fest at Snowbird is Utah’s largest interactive Mountain Recreation Festival ...

Landscape Photography Clinic 06/22/2017 06:30PM Shoot like a pro! Workshop will focus on landscape photography as well as travel tips for Utah an...

Get Out More Tour 06/22/2017 06:30PM Join BACKPACKER Magazine Ambassador, Randy Propster as he brings the pages of BACKPACKER to life....

Guided Hikes for Families 06/23/2017 12:00PM — 06:00PM Guided hikes for kids (and adults!) Come explore Snowbird’s lower mountain trails on these fun...

Yoga on the Mountain 06/23/2017 05:00PM — 06:00PM Enjoy a free 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class at Snowbird, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit...

Women’s Mountain Bike Group Ride 06/23/2017 05:30PM Meet other women who ride! Join WomenMTB and Bingham Cyclery for a women’s only no drop group rid...

“Run the Bird” Free 5K Fun Run 06/23/2017 07:45PM Join us for a free “Run the Bird 5K” June 23th at 8pm, with a free kids 1K at 7:45pm! The run ...

Family Flicks: Free Movie Night 06/23/2017 09:30PM Enjoy a film from the Wasatch Film Festival in the fresh air on the Plaza Deck. The Birdfeeder wi...

Mountain Bike Mash-Up Race 06/24/2017 08:30AM MidweekMTB Mash-Up is a XC mountain bike race with divisions for men and women in Pro, Expert, Sp...

West Jordan Football Clothing Drive 06/24/2017 10:00AM — 02:00PM WJHS FOOTBALL PLAYERS WILL BE HOSTING A CLOTHING DRIVE FOR BIG BROTHER BIG SISTER OF UTAH. WE WIL...

Wasatch Mountain Film Festival 06/24/2017 10:00AM — 09:00PM Returning to the mountains for a 3rd year, the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival has an all new line...

Yoga at the Tram 06/24/2017 11:00AM — 12:00PM Enjoy a 1 hr Mountain Vinyasa Flow class on Hidden Peak, hosted by And She’s Dope Too. Visit thei...

Women’s Mountain Bike Clinics 06/24/2017 12:00PM — 06:00PM Bingham Cyclery and WomenMTB have teamed up to offer Beginner and Intermediate skills clinics to ...

Cool Air Concert 06/24/2017 06:00PM Jam out on the Plaza Deck on Saturday evening, June 24, with Snowbird’s Cool Air Concert Series. ...

theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening! 06/25/2017 10:00AM — 11:30AM Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

