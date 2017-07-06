Justice court judge wins award

Jul 06, 2017 04:51PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Business, Today

Judge Paul Farr stands with the city council holding his judge of the year award. (Kelly Cannon/City Journals)

Herriman Justice Court Judge Paul Farr was recognized by the Herriman City Council on June 7 for being awarded Judge of the Year. The award was given to Farr during the annual conference of justice court judges.

Farr has served as the justice court judge in Herriman since 2010 and has been the justice court judge of Sandy since 2012. Farr is also a Herriman resident.

“He takes his job with great diligence and thoughtful, thought-out process,” said Herriman City Manager Brett Wood. “People are treated fairly in Herriman,” I’ve had an opportunity to sit in his courtroom many times, and I can hands down say he is the best justice court judge we have ever had.”

The award is presented annual after the board of justice judges receive nominations in various categories. According to Wood, recipients are based on specific criteria. To receive judge of the year, recipients must actively serve as a justice court judge, provide leadership for their court and judicial system, and expand an extra effort for strengthening and improving the justice court.

“Judge Farr works timelessly to achieve these objectives,” Wood said. “He serves on the Justice Judicial Council and the Board of Justice Court Judges. He’s always among the first to volunteer for committees, special assignments and teaching opportunities, and other endeavors to strengthen and improve not only the justice court but the judicial system as a whole. He truly is committed to the vision of the Utah Justice Courts, which is to improve the quality of life in our communities.”