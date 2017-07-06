Council recommends Carter for police chief

Jul 06, 2017 04:55PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Business, Today

Lt. Troy Carter was recommended to be the new police chief of the Herriman branch of the Unified Police Department. (UPD)

The Herriman City Council approved its recommendation of a police chief to lead the Herriman branch of the Unified Police Department. Lt. Troy Carter was selected during the June 7 meeting.

City Manager Brett Wood explained to the council there was a selection committee that helped determine the best candidate for the position.

“I was the facilitator (of the selection committee) to make sure the process was treated fair and according to their desires,” Wood said. “I also worked with Unified Police Department and their HR department to make sure we did what they wished in a professional manner.”

After all applications were received, the committee narrowed, it down to two applicants, and Carter was selected. The recommendation was then sent on to the UPD board, and Carter officially became chief on June 25.

Wood praised the level of professionalism during the selection process.

“The other candidate, I talked to him, and he said the last three cities he’s interviewed for precinct chief, and he has not got them,” Wood said. “He did say this was the most professional and more of what he would expect out of a precinct interview process. He applauded our professionalism.”

Carter replaced Chief Dwayne Anjewierden.