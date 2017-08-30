Skip to main content

Firework update, public health official recognized at Herriman city council meeting

Aug 30, 2017 04:59PM, Published by Jana Klopsch, Categories: Today, News

Kami Greenhagen-Jones, her family and Herriman City officials after Greenhagen-Jones was recognized for her work as the chair of the Healthy Herriman and Trails Committee. (Lexi Peery/City Journals)

Gallery: Fireworks [2 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Lexi Peery | l.peery@cityjournals.com


During the Herriman city council meeting on Aug. 9, Unified Fire Authority Chief Dan Peterson updated the council on how the holidays went with the firework bans the city council enacted. 

Restrictions were placed on certain areas of the city during a city council meeting on July 12. Peterson mentioned several meetings he’ll be having in the future about fire safety in the Salt Lake Valley. Besides working with local leaders and fire marshals, Peterson said he’ll be working with vendors because of their popularity in Utah.  

“I’ve been in the community for about seven months, and what I’ve learned is that Utahns really love their fireworks,” Peterson said. “I’m not a fan of an ultimate ban because it pushes it into other communities, and it creates some challenges. Honestly, my experience has been that it’s almost impossible to enforce, and I really resist having rules that we create that makes it impossible to enjoy ourselves.”

Peterson expressed mixed emotions surrounding making bans throughout the city. He and his team have found that people will go just to the other side of the hazard sign warning against lighting fireworks. Although, he agrees that there are certain areas that should never allow fireworks. It’s all about finding the balance, Peterson said.

To find that balance, Peterson plans to have discussions with many different people in various occupations to find a durable solution that works for the Salt Lake Valley.

Major concerns Peterson voiced during his report to the city council included the hazard of fires starting, along with light and air pollution. One concern that is often forgotten during patriotic holidays, Peterson said, is that residents who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or something similar, struggle around the summer holidays because of the frequent fireworks.

“For us, shrinking the days doesn’t do a whole lot, but enlarging it to 30 days like it was at one point was horrible for us,” Peterson said. “I can understand completely the people who struggle with reacting to the noise, we’d love to see two less days for them. I think we really just need to listen closely to everyone to find a solution.”

Also during the meeting, Kami Greenhagen-Jones was recognized for her work as the chair of the Healthy Herriman and Trails Committee. Greenhagen-Jones has held that position since 2008, and now will be working for a different department for the city.

Throughout her tenure as chair, Greenhagen-Jones advocated for health, wellness, safety and open spaces in the community. Greenhagen-Jones expressed appreciation for the city council, Mayor Carmen Freeman and others who have volunteered to help her over the years. 

“I just want to thank the city and Mayor Freeman for his willingness to support public health,” Greenhagen-Jones. “Many people don’t see the impact that public health makes, but you feel it since it affects quality of life and well-being.” 

City Councilmember Coralee Moser thanked Greenhagen-Jones, her husband and her children for the dedication they showed toward the city and in preserving the land in and around the city.

“We had these fledgling community activities that started, and she just took the bull by the horns and turned them into phenomenal events which has had a big impact on our city,” Moser said. “The thousands of acres of trail space that’s now being preserved was championed by Kami and embraced now by residents because of her efforts. The future will look entirely different if we would not have had her involved.”

Freeman added to Moser’s remarks, thanking Greenhagen-Jones for her service, and appreciated the fact that she’ll still be around the city government to help when needed.

“I hope we can take advantage of the trails; they are beautifully done, and we have a lot yet to do,” Freeman said. “We’ll still have her around and get her input because she has a lot of knowledge and experience.”  

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    08/31/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Instruction Classes

    08/31/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/02/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    09/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    08/30/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    08/31/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Instruction Classes

    08/31/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/01/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/02/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    09/02/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/03/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/03/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/04/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/05/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/07/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/07/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/08/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/09/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/10/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/10/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/14/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/14/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/14/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/15/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/16/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Christmas in September 5k, 1k and silent auction

    09/16/2017
    07:00AM — 12:00PM

    5k starting at Draper City Park that follows the Porter Rockwell trail, kids 1k around the park; ...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    09/16/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/17/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/17/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/18/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/19/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • NAMI Utah SLC Rally Night

    09/19/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Zupas & NAMI Utah SLC Affiliate invite you too a fundraising night! Come too Zupas (75 East 12300...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/20/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and South Valley Journal