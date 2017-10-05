Skip to main content

Splishin' and a splashin': daybreak pool goes to the dogs.

Oct 05, 2017 02:25PM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Bailey the giant Schnauzer trots along the pool edge with friends. (Keyra Kristoffersen/City Journals)

Daybreak dogs of all sizes showed up at Brookside pool on Sept. 9 to play in the water and eat some delicious treats before the poll gets drained for the end of summer.  

“It’s like chaos, chaos in a controlled way, but boy they’re having a good time,” said Lisa Radke, a volunteer for LiveDaybreak who chaired the event. “I love it; it’s fun to arrange.”

The Daybreak Doggie Paddle started in 2016 and has grown to include between 50 and 60 dogs and their owners for an end-of-summer party. The party is broken up into small dogs and big dogs where they can run around, jump, swim and play with each other in an enclosed area that includes toys, tennis balls and a table full of assorted treats, including individually wrapped doggie bags for the owners to take with them, donated by Radke. There were also LiveDaybreak bandannas and rolls of animal waste bags for owners to take home. 

“Last year, we had one beagle that almost pulled the tablecloth down,” said Radke who was happy to be able to bring her Vizsla, Fuss to play. “Didn’t care about the water or the dogs, just wanted the treats.” 

Teota Cappock, whose 9-year-old mini schnauzer, Cole, also wasn’t as impressed by the water but, she said, “His mommy likes the water, and she’s determined for her baby to like the water.”

Cole originally was owned by the mother of a friend who had to give him up when she went into a senior care center, so he spent about six hours at the Humane Society before Cappock found out he was there and went to pick him up. 

“He’s the best dog ever, but after this, he might be looking for a new family tomorrow,” she said, laughing. Cappock has lived in daybreak since January of this year and is thrilled with the many trails available for them to walk every night. 

Brittan Warner said her 1-year-old dog, Shakira, came last year and she was looking forward to being able to bring her to this year’s party.

“I think it’s fun,” said Warner, who has lived in Daybreak for the past nine years. “I think it’s awesome that they let the dogs come out for a day.” 

Emily Bogus brought her year-and-a-half-old standard poodle, Bubblegum, because she thought it sounded like a fun event.

“This is great,” Bogus said. “She likes to play. “She doesn’t like to swim, but we thought she’d like to bathe by the pool.” 

Laurie Rieginger was glad that her service dog, a 7-year-old black giant Schnauzer named Bailey was having such a good time running with the other dogs and hanging out at the treat table. 

“I love it,” Rieginger said. “Bailey’s having fun. All of them are having such fun.”

Along with the water party, Radke and the LiveDaybreak team were collecting admission fees and donations to donate to CAWS, the Community Animal Welfare Society, a Utah-based rescue project that, Radke said, is near and dear to her heart because her late brother, a vet, did a lot of fostering for them before he passed away. LiveDaybreak is also matching all proceeds to go towards CAWS who are currently working to bring homeless and displaced animals out of Houston after the tragedy of Hurricane Harvey. 

“I love that when Daybreak puts things on, they usually choose a charity to give their proceeds to and I really appreciate that,” said Bogus.  

Raffle prizes that included a $50 gift certificate to Paw by Paw, a new pet groomer in Daybreak, were also awarded to attending pet parents because Radke also wanted to help support local businesses. 

“People here are so kind, so generous to humans and animals,” said Rienginger.

Many of the pet parents were eager at the thought of an off-leash dog park that they hope the community can put in soon, suggesting a membership program to help off-set clean-up costs once the right space has been found. 

“We’ve been pushing for that for so long; I know there are so many people interested,” Radke said. “Daybreak Community wants to it right and do it well and when they finally get the plan together, it will be successful.”

Overall, Radke considered the puppy party to be a success and looks forward to next year when another pool or more times might need to be added due to the overwhelming response from the community. 

“We weren’t sure how it was going to turn out and it was a party,” Radke said. “It was just as much fun for the human as it was for the dogs.”

To donate or find out more about the Community Animal Welfare Society, visithttps://caws.org/

