Skip to main content

Riverton/South Jordan shelter contract approved

Oct 05, 2017 02:32PM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

South Jordan has agreed to let Riverton use its animal shelter. (Mariden Williams)

In the most recent installment of Riverton City’s ongoing quest for in-house animal control, on Sept. 5, the city council unanimously approved a contract for shelter services with South Jordan City.

“It is not an exclusive agreement,” said City Attorney and interim City Manager Ryan Carter. Riverton City is still free to pursue contracts with other shelter services, and even “if Riverton City never puts an animal in South Jordan’s animal shelter, there would not be a breach of the agreement.” No payment will be due to South Jordan unless animals are actually sheltered there. 

This past July, Riverton split from Salt Lake County Animal services in the face of dramatically mounting cost increases. The city will continue to receive county services until January 2018, at which point the contract will expire, and the city will be left to fend for itself.  

Though a welcome development, the South Jordan contract isn’t the ultimate conclusion of this tale. It’s more of a stepping stone, to smooth out the city’s transition away from countywide services. South Jordan can’t remain Riverton’s primary animal shelter provider forever. It has its own animals to worry about; at some point, its shelter will hit capacity, and Riverton animals will need to go elsewhere. But with the South Jordan contract in place, Riverton is at least guaranteed a place to shelter its animals while it sniffs out other options.

The other likely option is a partnership with local animal clinic Stone Ridge Veterinary. 

According to Councilman Trent Staggs, when Riverton first started looking for shelter services to partner with, “there were several things in the RFP [Request for Proposal] that we asked of respondents, that South Jordan I simply don’t think can fill.” 

Stone Ridge, however, checks all the right boxes and more. It offers special adoption outreach programs, after-hours access, complementary baths and checkups, and twice-daily outside time. It’s based in Riverton, so residents won’t have far to go to pick up their animals. 

“And, they’ve got a licensed veterinarian on staff, so we won’t have to build in additional veterinary care. They’ve baked that into their fee,” Staggs said.

But, of course, higher-level services come with a higher price tag. Based on figures pulled from Riverton’s time with Salt Lake County Animal Services, it is estimated that contracting with South Jordan would cost about $69,000 a year, while Stone Ridge would cost about $123,000. 

The most notable price difference between the two services is the cost of euthanasia—Stone Ridge provides the most humane form of euthanasia available, via veterinarian-administered lethal injection. The South Jordan animal shelter uses a gas chamber.

Staggs has a few ideas on how to potentially bring down the expenses of a contract with Stone Ridge. One possibility he floated was to “selectively put certain groups, such as the ‘other’ category,” a group of animals which has in the past included everything from goats to ostriches,” with South Jordan, and then work with Stone Ridge on just cats and dogs.” This move alone could save the city about $20,000.

But, until the exact details of working with Stone Ridge can be ironed out, South Jordan’s animal shelter fits the bill.

In addition to being a quick patch for Riverton’s immediate animal shelter needs, the South Jordan contract also provides an opportunity to foster intercity cooperation. “Riverton City’s yet-to-be-hired animal control officers would badly need to have a good relationship with neighboring communities so that they could get mutual aid when it’s required,” said Carter. “Mutual aid is very important for any law enforcement agency,” even if the agency in question does deal primarily with animals.

“I think that under the circumstances, it was important and, in fact, necessary for us to sign the agreement with South Jordan now,” Carter said. “But staff still intends to negotiate with the veterinary clinic to get the best deal possible.”

Today, News

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/02/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/02/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/02/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/30/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/31/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/01/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/02/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/02/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/02/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/03/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/04/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Gracie Barra Sandy's FIRST Belt Ceremony

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Come support the Gracie Barra Sandy Jiu Jitsu Community as we promote some of our kids and adults...

  • Local Authors & You - Booksigning

    11/04/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 4 1-5 pm Are you an aspiring author hoping to be published? Do you enjoy m...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/05/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/05/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/08/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/09/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/09/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/09/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/10/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/12/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/14/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/15/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/16/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    11/16/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/16/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/17/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/18/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    11/18/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/19/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    11/19/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    11/20/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

Add Your Event View More

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and South Valley Journal