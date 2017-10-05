6 South Valley Mexican restaurants worth a visit

Oct 05, 2017 02:38PM ● Published by Tori LaRue

1.Gaul Bertos



With the most authentic Mexican food in the South Valley area, Gaul Bertos is a must try. Their plates are lathered high in guacamole, beans, cheese, and your choice of meat. The Riverton location, just off of Redwood and 12600 South (1600 W. 12600 South.), is open 24 hours a day and is perfect for feeding those late-night cravings.

2.Chili’s

Though it may not be thought of as a Mexican food restaurant, Chili’s offers a wide array of Tex Mex dishes – from rice bowls, to burritos to fajitas and more. Their thin homemade tortilla chips make a great combo to their well-ground salsa and tableside guacamole. The Riverton location is at 3766 West 13400 South.

3.La Fountain

A Utah original, La Fountain brings Mexican favorites to seven locations from Tooele to Lehi. The Riverton location at 2842 West 12600 South is walking distance from Riverton High School, lending it to be a great place for high-schoolers to go for lunch, or for families to go after attending a game or performance at the high school.

4.Costa Vida

This chain’s been springing up all over the valley, and Riverton secured its own location at 3728 West 13400 South. Costa Vida specializes in Baja-style tacos, with a menu is very similar to another Utah favorite: Café Rio. Unlike its look-alike, you’ll find gluten-free options and smaller salad portions available at Costa Vida.

5.Café Rio

Café Rio’s been winning awards for its sweet pork since its beginnings in the state. While the franchise’s popularity is growing overall, Yelp reviews indicate that the service at the Herriman location is slow and less-than desirable. Still, the line out the door at lunchtime indicates that the restaurant is keeping some customers around. Check it out for yourself at 5506 W. 13400 South.

6.Salsa Leedos

If you want some spicy food or a tropical margarita, Salsa Leedos may be just the place you’re looking for. The sole location is at 3956 W. 13400 South, and they’ve recently put a focus on catering and online orders. Look into it for your upcoming gatherings and parties.



