Riverton football takes on new challenges

Oct 05, 2017 03:38PM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Sophomore quarterback Cannon Coggins has been thrust into a new offense with the Silverwolves. (Dave Sanderson/dsandersonpics.com)

Riverton High School’s football team started this season off headed down the wrong trail. A big win against Pleasant Grove righted the ship.

The young Silverwolves opened its 2017 campaign struggling against some very tough teams. Their first game matched them up with Skyridge from Utah County.

Skyridge jumped in front with a 29-yard interception return and led 7-0, but the Silverwolves answered back with a drive of their own capped off with a 1-yard plunge from senior Riley Young. With the game tied up at 7, Skyridge flipped it into overdrive. The Skyridge Falcons scored 41 unanswered points for the victory.

The second week of the season Riverton took on Corner Canyon in Draper. Unfortunately, this game started much the way the first game ended. The Chargers jumped in front 21-0 before Kaige Roberts caught an errant pass and scampered 43 yards for the interception return.

The Chargers closed out the Silverwolves by scoring 28 unanswered points to win the game. In the loss the Silverwolves only managed 64 total yards on offense. Senior quarterback Nathaniel Davidson completed only 35 percent of his passes in the loss.

The offense turned things around in the third game at home against Provo. Sophomore Cannon Coggins threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown was a 67-yard throw to Stetson Thacker. In the second quarter, he hit Tristyn Hymas for a 20-yard touchdown.

The game ended in regulation in a 20-20 tie. In the sixth and final overtime, Riverton kicker Stockton Lund hit a 39-yard field goal , but the Bulldogs were able to break through with a touchdown run for the victory.

The Provo game was the team’s first game on its new turf.

In the team’s final non-region game, the Silverwolves traveled to Pleasant Grove.

The Silverwolves defense held the Vikings rushing game intact and gave constant pressure on the quarterback. A sack in the final minute led to a fumble recovery to ice the victory, 23-17.

Coggins threw two touchdown passes in the win, as the Silverwolves jumped out to 23-0 lead. The Vikings scored 17 unanswered points and were driving toward a game-winning touchdown before Riverton forced the final fumble.

Region games were scheduled to begin Sept. 15 at home against West Jordan (after press deadline).

The offensive process has changed for the Silverwolves. They have abandoned the traditional wing-T they have employed for years in favor of a more spread attack offense. They returned six starters from last year’s team.

Stockton Lund has caught the eye of many college football coaches. Head coach Blaine Monkres said he is a Division 1 -level kicker.

On defense, Riverton returned five starters from last season’s team.

In 18 years, the Silverwolves have amassed a 90-108 record and won one region championship (2013). The Silverwolves have not made the playoffs since 2014 when they advanced to the semifinals.

Riverton will compete in Region 3 of Class 6A. It will play West Jordan, Copper Hills, East, Herriman and Taylorsville.

The state tournament is scheduled to begin Oct. 27–28, and the state championship will be held at the University of Utah Nov. 17.