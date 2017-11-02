Riverton Youth City Council welcomes new executive members

Nov 02, 2017 12:34PM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Emma Lambert, Broc Stowe and Megan McCabe take their oaths of office (Riverton City Communications)

By Mariden Williams





Eight of Riverton’s youngest up-and-coming leaders have just taken their seats on the executive board of the Riverton Youth City Council. The new council members were sworn into office on Sept. 19, at a meeting of their senior City Council counterparts.

The Youth Council is a service-oriented group and helps at many city events, in addition to participating in service projects and attending leadership summits.

“We have some really great, responsible, fun, respectable youth involved this year,” wrote Brittany Parker, Riverton City’s Community Events coordinator. “They are awesome, and we appreciate everything they do for us here in the city.”

This year’s recruits, pictured from left to right, include Kathy Tran (treasurer), Brianna Fuller (historian), Brooke Ballard (youth mayor), Emma Lambert (hospitality/service coordinator), Broc Stowe (youth mayor pro-tem), Megan McCabe (public relations officer), Kylee Zimmerman (assistant hospitality/service coordinator) and Alexandria Fuller (youth city recorder).

City Recorder Virginia Loader led the new executive board members in an oath of office, in which they pledged to “support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this state,” and to discharge the duties of their respective offices with fidelity.

They may be young, but they do a lot—Youth Council Adviser Pam Henderson estimates that between city events and twice-monthly council meetings, the group participates in some 42 activities every year, plus outside service projects.

Most recently, on Oct. 10, the group hosted a Roqtober festival for students in grades 9–12. Hosted at the city park, the event featured free food, live entertainment and a masquerade dance.

“This activity was completely planned and carried out by out by our board,” said Henderson. Everything, from advertising to hiring entertainment and finding sponsors, rested on the shoulders of the youth.

The Youth Council also ran a booth and a bounce house at What’s Up Riverton in September.

“They were working hard and having a lot of fun, and their being there was greatly appreciated,” said Mayor Bill Applegarth.

Some of the group’s other projects this year have included helping with the annual Ride the Brainwave fundraiser, which benefits children with brain illnesses, and participating in Sunnyvale Refugee Day, where the group worked with the Salt Lake County Youth Government to put on games and activities for refugee children. They also volunteer at the Utah Food Bank.

“At that age, that’s really commendable,” said Councilman Trent Staggs, thanking the youth council for their participation and civic engagement. “That wasn’t even a contemplation for me back then.”

With 19 active members, the Youth Council is the biggest it has ever been, and it’s always open for more members; applications can be found on the Riverton City website.

Serving on the council gives high school age Riverton residents an opportunity to learn more about the workings of city government, connect with the community, and gain hands-on leadership experience for college applications, job interviews and scholarships. And, as Ballard writes on the council’s recruitment information flier, “We have a ton of fun!”