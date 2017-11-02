Skip to main content

Bluffdale City places time capsule inside wall, won’t be opened until 2067

Nov 02, 2017 02:12PM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Contents of the time capsule (Bluffdale City Courtesy)

By Jennifer Gardiner| j.gardiner@mycityjournals.com    

A time capsule full of everything 2017 was placed inside the wall of the new Bluffdale City Hall on Oct. 11, and it is not anticipated to be opened for 50 years. 

With the completion of the Bluffdale City Hall in April of 2017, city officials wanted to celebrate, so they spent the next six months contemplating and compiling various things they felt most represented their city. The items were gathered and placed into a hardwood box that was then set inside a bin with a lid. 

A presentation was made at the Bluffdale City Council meeting and along with city council members, the city manager and former Mayor Noell Nelson, Mayor Dirk Timothy placed the time capsule inside the wall and covered it with a commemorative plaque, not to be touched until 2067. 

Natalie Hall, one of Bluffdale City’s staff members, was primarily responsible for gathering the items.


Here is what was placed inside the time capsule:

• Letters from students of Summit Academy Independence, Summit Academy Bluffdale, North Star Academy, Bluffdale Elementary and Mountain Valley School were placed in envelopes with all the names of the students on the front.

• Waste Management contributed a diecast 1/16 scale garbage truck

• Little Miss Bluffdale Crown with 2017 Miss Bluffdale Program

• Old West Days shirts and a program

• Aerial Map of Bluffdale 2017

• History book compiled by a former mayor and Noell and Shirley Nelson.

• Photos of ribbon cuttings 2017: City Hall, Parry Farms Park, Section 3 Porter Rockwell Blvd, Fire station no. 2 and 2017 Parade Float

• Stuffed Animals with Salt Lake County Animal Services tags, the city’s animal services provider

• Bluffdale hard hat from the City Hall project

• History of Green Line/Stotz Equipment and the National Data Center projects

• A fidget spinner and some coins were donated by Nick Berry, a resident and former planning commission member  

