C&C Ballet Acadamy

Nov 06, 2017 09:38AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

It was 1989, “The Little Mermaid” and “Back to the Future II” were released in theaters while The Mirage Casino and Resort had its very first occupants. But none of those openings were as important to the Salt Lake valley as C&C Ballet in South Jordan.

Opened with a desire to offer classical ballet training to children in the area, C&C Ballet has experienced tremendous success and continued to steadily grow each year.

What started as a studio with only one dance room for classical ballet classes, has now grown to three studios with nearly 400 students and multiple classes including classical ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, creative and contemporary.

C&C Ballet moved in 2008 to its new location to accommodate the growing needs of the students. That beautiful new space is found at 10128 S. Redwood Road in South Jordan.

The experience and qualifications of C&C is second to none. Each faculty member is custom made for the style of dance they teach. Many have received degrees or professional training enriching the dance experience for its participants.

That professional training—in conjunction with age appropriate music, great costumes and a safe environment—has led to numerous awards. For five years running, C&C Ballet has received The Best of State award in the dance studio category.

This recognition means the studio continues to improve the dance environment in Utah. It means dance students are provided a place to develop their talents, self-esteem, confidence and ability. It means they can take what they learned and improve the world by sharing their abilities with others throughout their lives in college and professional careers.

C&C Ballet doesn’t stop with its classes though. In 2002, C&C Ballet’s Director, Angela Curtis, felt there was a need to expand the classical training of dancers in the South Jordan area. She wanted the public to gain a respect for the art of ballet and not just the dancers. Thus, to expand the love of classical ballet, the South Pointe Ballet Company was founded.

A non-profit, the South Pointe Ballet Company has performed many classical ballets including “Cinderella” (2013), “Sleeping Beauty” (2012), “Swan Lake” (2011), “Coppelia” (2010), “Giselle” (2016) and “Les Sylphides” (2017).

South Pointe Ballet recently announced the cast for their next show, “The Nutcracker,” with rehearsals beginning at the end of September and performances set for Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

“The Nutcracker” makes its triumphant return to South Pointe Ballet after a three-year run from 2013-2015.

Ballets are open to any child who wishes to audition. Dancers and audience alike have learned to love the history and elegance of the classical ballet.

C&C Ballet looks forward to the continued growth of dance in South Jordan, training the dancers of the future.

For more information on classes and South Pointe Ballet performance opportunities, please visit the studio or call at (801) 254-0112. You can also visit www.candcballet.com or find them on Facebook.