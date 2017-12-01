Skip to main content

Mustang boys golf sinks Region 3

Dec 01, 2017 08:00AM ● Published by Greg James

The Mustangs’ boys golf team captured their first ever region championship. (Jeff Price/Herriman golf)

After escaping the shadows of some of the state’s most powerful high school golf teams, the Herriman High School boys team found its way into a region championship.

“I was really impressed with the way the boys were dedicated in practice and the offseason to really improve themselves,” Mustang head boys golf coach Jeff Price said. “Instead of just going out and playing, they worked on different aspects of their games, and their scores reflected that hard work,” 

The team began the season on the right foot by coming away with its first region victories Aug. 1 at Talons Cove Golf Course in Saratoga Springs. Talons Cove boasts challenging bunkers and long approach shots. The championship 18-hole course has been the home of the Utah High School Activities Association state tournament in the past.

Senior Andrew Hartley finished the state tournament at Valley View Golf Course Oct. 2–3 tied with four other golfers. His two-day total of 163 was good enough for 36th overall. Hartley was the runner-up Region 3 medalist (second place). Hartley was also named First Team All-Region.

“We had some incredible unity among the players,” Price said. “They hang out together and go golfing on their own. That camaraderie helped them play for each other.” 

Tanner Palmer, Peyton Colemere and Matthew Silva joined Hartley as First Team All-Region golfers.

“[Colemere] really improved his game,” Price said. “He went from barely making the varsity last year to becoming our No. 2 player. Our seniors also really led the team. They set the standard of hard work, and the younger kids followed.” 

The Mustangs finished 10th overall in state, seven shots behind the 9th-place Riverton Silverwolves.

“We won the first region tournament and never lost our grip on first place, although it was really close with Riverton all the way up to the region championship,” Price said. “Every time they would close the gap a little bit, the boys would rally and win the next tournament.” 

Palmer was awarded academic All-Region and All-State. He maintained a 3.975 cumulative grade point average. He shot an 87.1 season average and had his best round, an 81, at Fox Hollow Golf Course in American Fork. He shot an 178 in the two-day state tournament.

Hartley, Colemere, Silva, Palmer, Colton Bailey, Cooper Richards and Jaret Kadlec represented Herriman at the state tournament. Team scores come from the best four scores of your team over the two-day event.

The UHSAA has paired with the Utah PGA Junior Series to help develop junior golfers of all ages. Golfers as young as 4 years old, all the way to high school competition players, combined to learn the game, course management, etiquette and rules. More information can be found at www.utahpga.com/junior-golf

Davis High School won the boys golf state championship by finishing 11 shots ahead of Lone Peak. The Utah High School Activities Association sanctioned boys golf as a competitive sport in 1948. 

