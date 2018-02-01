Out with the old, in with the new: Riverton City Council 2018

Feb 01, 2018 08:06AM ● Published by Mariden Williams

Riverton City Recorder Virginia Loader swears in new Mayor Trent Staggs (Riverton City Communications)

Riverton officially welcomed in new Mayor Trent Staggs and Councilmembers Tish Buroker and Tawnee McCay in an oath of office ceremony on Jan. 2.

The oath of office ceremony took place at the Sandra N. Lloyd Community Center, and in addition to celebrating the swearing in of the new mayor and council members, it provided an opportunity for all the other elected officials to reaffirm their commitment to support, obey and defend the Constitution of the state of Utah and discharge with fidelity the duties of mayor and city council.

The night’s events included performances from the Riverton High School madrigals and the UPD Color Guard, as well as speeches from each of the newly elected officials, in which officials gave thanks and refreshed campaign promises.

“Participation from all of us is what truly turns a city into a community, and I believe it is only through a highly involved citizenry that a community can truly prosper,” said freshly sworn in Mayor Trent Staggs. “So I ask you all to please participate. Get engaged. Do not just seek for the city to provide you with city services. Rather, help create and foster a community by your participation and service.”

Riverton also said farewell to longtime mayor Bill Applegarth and Councilmember Paul Wayman at a council meeting last Dec. 19.

“I really don’t think that words can fully describe the value of service that elected officials give to their communities, generally speaking,” said City Attorney and interim City Manager Ryan Carter. “When I think of Councilmember Wayman, and when I think of Mayor Applegarth, I think that it is even more true to recognize that words cannot fully express all of the sincere effort they’ve put into their positions here at Riverton City.”

Since symbolic gifts can sometimes say what words alone can’t, Carter, on behalf of the rest of the city council and staff, presented both Applegarth and Wayman with retired American flags that had flown outside City Hall during their years in office.

“They [the flags] also have served our community, much like our elected officials have,” said Carter.

Numerous residents in attendance also stepped up to the podium to give their appreciation and fond farewells to Wayman and Applegarth, respectively, thanking them for their time and their commitment to the city.

Applegarth has served as Riverton’s mayor for the past 12 years and served on the city council for four years before that. Wayman has represented Riverton’s District 3 for the last four years.

“I really appreciated working at this city, with the staff,” Wayman said. “I never probably expressed gratitude as much as I should have, but they’re very astute and always after the best for the Riverton citizens. It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to work with all the rest of the city council, the mayor and the staff. It’s been a pleasure. Thank you.”