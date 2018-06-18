New Herriman Police Department begins to take shape

Jun 18, 2018 01:32PM ● Published by Travis Barton

After Police Chief Troy Carr (second from right), these three men, Cody Stromberg, Chad Reyes and Brian Weidmer (from left to right) were hired to round off the leadership team of the new Herriman Police Department. (Herriman City)

By Travis Barton | travis@mycityjournals.com

Herriman, we have a police department.

At least the beginnings of one. After deciding in May to separate from the Unified Police Department, major steps were taken in June toward the ultimate formation of Herriman’s brand new public safety arm.

Newly appointed Police Chief Troy Carr, who most recently served as the UPD precinct chief for Herriman, introduced the first three members of the department during the June 6 city council meeting: Chad Reyes, deputy chief of police; Cody Stromberg, lieutenant and operations commander; and Brian Weidmer, lieutenant and investigations commander.

“These three are the top of the top in law enforcement,” Carr told the city council. “As a team, we will build you something that our community is going to be very, very proud of.”

Reyes was a lieutenant with UPD in the Herriman precinct prior to taking his new position. The new deputy chief spent about 20 years with UPD working in various units such as violent crimes and K9 where he felt “privileged” to serve. A Herriman resident, Reyes said he feels honored to serve the community where he resides.

“I appreciate the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to the future,” he said.

Stromberg, a former city council candidate, will lead the operations division, while Weidmer comes from UPD. Weidmer has previously worked in SWAT, search and rescue and community policing among others.

“I am very pleased and humbled to be here and a part of this team,” Weidmer said. “I bring great enthusiasm to this assignment.”

These inaugural members of the HPD had quite the competition, with Carr noting the “amazing response” of applicants they had after posting the positions. Applicants came from all over the Western United States, including Las Vegas Metro and San Mateo (California) Police Departments, according to Carr.

Reyes told the Journal there are lots of moving parts to the transition with equipment, vehicles and branding, in addition to the salary and benefits packages they need to put together for prospective officers. Renderings for the department’s patch and badge have already been created.

Target dates are always moving, Reyes said, but the tentative aim is to separate from UPD on Sept. 29 and hire supervisors and patrol officers in the early to middle part that month.

“People are going to come to us because of our culture and our community,” Carr said. “I truly believe that. People want to police here.”

“Now is our time to build the Herriman City Police Department,” he continued. “Now is our time to build the brand and the culture and what it’ll become known as long after we’re all gone. I’m very, very proud and happy to be at that foundation level.”

Withdrawal process

Despite a frosty beginning to the separation with UPD leadership, all indications from city officials are that preliminary discussions have been productive. City leaders are working with UPD Chief Jason Mazuran on the transition.

“There’s very much an underlying tone of mindfulness on both sides,” Mazuran said during the June 6 work meeting. “To make sure what we’re doing is fair and equitable to Herriman City and to the other partners of the UPD so that we can make that (transition) as clean and smooth as possible.”

During that same meeting, City Manager Brett Wood said they don’t want to leave UPD “in a detriment,” that they should be left with “a benefit as well,” to serve as an example.

Much of the discussion now revolves around logistics, notably patrol cars and rebranding.

Councilwoman Nicole Martin described the separation as a “divorce,” and every attempt is being made to have “a good divorce for the sake of the kids.”

This is about public safety, she said, and would expect a dysfunctional process if that was not the case.

City leaders said they are operating in good faith with UPD with Mayor David Watts adding he wants to see UPD be proactive in this process so it’s not left to the last minute.

As for service, both sides are adamant no gap in police coverage will occur. While Carr has taken mantle as chief of police, UPD has appointed Lt. Brian Lohrke to oversee operations during the transition. His focus will be on policing, taking no part in the separation negotiations.

“My sole purpose is to keep the eye on the ball,” he said.