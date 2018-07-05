Skip to main content

Park Madness profile: Wardle Fields Regional Park

Jul 05, 2018

(Bluffdale's Wardle Fields Regional Park is the #2 seed in the City Journals' Park Madness tournament.)

Opening just last year, the Wardle Fields Regional Park has quickly become one of the most popular parks in the valley. Its headliner is its massive Death Star of a playground that includes three-story tall slides, zip lines, plenty of swings, a rope playground, and separate play areas for younger children. Oh, and did I mention the enormous splash pad area that rivals what I’ve seen in pay-to-enter water parks. This park is more than its imposing play structures though. It has a ton of grass field space, a full-size basketball court and 16 pickleball courts (one of the fastest-growing sports today).

 



