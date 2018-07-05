Park Madness profile: Riverton City Park

Riverton City Park is the #3 seed in the City Journals' Park Madness tournament.

“Whether it's individual relaxation, small group activities, or large event occasions, the Riverton City Park is designed to meet the broad needs of our entire community.” - Riverton City website

Riverton City Park is a great combination of the old and the new. Its most noticeable feature is the Old Dome Meeting Hall, an old pioneer-era structure with lots of historical significance. The rest of the park is quite new however, having been redeveloped in 2015, according to the Riverton City website. It now boasts a new playground and splash pad, a skate park, tennis and pickleball courts, a rodeo arena and an enormous pavilion (that even has its own working kitchen space).