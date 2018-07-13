SoJo Chick-fil-A hosting fundraiser for Holt family

Jul 13, 2018 02:17PM ● Published by Keyra Kristoffersen

By Keyra Kristoffersen | Keyrak@mycityjournals.com

Celebrating the return of the Holt family from their two-year incarceration in Venezuela, the South Jordan Chick-fil-A (11494 District Dr, South Jordan), will be hosting a fundraiser on Monday, July 16 from 5-7 p.m.

"We are hoping to have the community come out and support the Holts," said organizer, Jaselyn Oakley Short, who followed the page Justice for Josh, detailing the work to bring he and his wife home to Utah. "I think every little thing is going to count."

During the Spirit Night fundraiser, which Chick-fil-A hosts every Monday and Tuesday night for schools and organizations to raise funds, a percentage of sales between specific hours will go toward helping the family cover medical bills and expenses while they're trying to return to a normal life and take care of their two daughters. There will also be a silent auction to bid on for prizes donated by local businesses such as Hale Center Theater, 97.1 radio station, Core Life Eatery and The Dodo. One hundred percent of the sales from the silent auction go to benefit the Holt Family.

"It's amazing to see how people come together and unite," said Holt. “You see all the bad things that are going on right now, horrible stuff in politics, sometimes you forget the good that's out there."





