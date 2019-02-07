Riverton residents losing big in Slim-Possible competition

By Mariden Williams | mariden.w@mycityjournals.com

Jan. 2 marked the beginning of Riverton City’s annual Mission “Slim”-Possible, an individual weight loss challenge. In the first week alone, the 85-or-so participants collectively lost 425 pounds, averaging 5 pounds lost per person, and there’s still a month and a half to go.

“This was exciting news for us, and we'd like to encourage everyone out there, whether participating in the competition or not, to stick with those New Year's resolutions!” Riverton officials said in a Facebook post.

Mission Slim-Possible, which began in 2010, aims to bring people together to compete in a friendly way as they seek to live healthier lifestyles. Weekly prizes are given out for the largest percentage of body weight lost. Overall winners at the end of the program are given cash prizes, with the amount being determined by the number of participants in the program. Winners are selected from the categories of most overall weight lost, body fat percentage, best female and best male.

“The program has been a great way for people to get committed to their health and fitness goals,” said Kevin Willett, recreation coordinator for Riverton City. “Everyone that has finished the program has lost weight. It’s great to see people feel better about themselves.”

Each participant was weighed in the recreation office at Riverton City Hall on the first day of the contest. All participants will return for another weigh-in every Wednesday until the end of the competition, which runs through Feb. 28. These weigh-ins are the only direct city involvement in the competition — participants must structure their own fitness and nutrition regimens.

According to Riverton officials, it’s common for couples or groups of friends to participate in fitness or diet programs together, even though those are not offered through the competition. Individuals 18 years and older are eligible to participate, as well as those 17 years or younger who provide a doctor’s note.

Though it is up to participants to lose the weight, the competition does provide some convenient avenues for building healthy habits: the $30 entrance fee includes a free two-week membership to both Anytime Fitness in Riverton and Riverton’s Fit Body Bootcamp, as well as entry into the Riverton Half Marathon and 4Life 5K in March.

“We want anyone who is looking to improve their health in the new year to participate,” Willett said. “This is a great way to hold yourself accountable to any New Year’s resolutions you set in the areas of health and fitness.”

The program has seen much success over the years. Last year, the top four participants lost 113.7 pounds collectively. At the end of the day, however, the goal is to get people to take active steps to improve their health, regardless of how much they weigh. Those who generally find the most success are the ones who succeed in changing daily habits.