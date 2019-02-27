Riverton woman wins Disney sweepstakes

By Mariden Williams | mariden.w@mycityjournals.com

When Riverton resident Adele Doyle got a call from Peterson's Fresh Market requesting to meet with her, she was a little confused and very surprised. But she was even more surprised when she found out why: She had won a national sweepstakes for a $5,000-value Disney vacation for four.

Early on Jan. 21, Peterson's employees Brandon Peterson and Lorie Millett waited for Doyle in the lobby of her retirement home, bearing a big bundle of balloons and the envelope containing her winnings.

"She knows that we're coming, but she doesn't know why, so she's a little nervous!" Peterson told the South Valley Journal.

But nervousness soon gave way to shock, followed by good-natured cheer.

"Yeah, this was worth waking up at 9 o'clock for," said Doyle, who initially had some reservations about losing her chance to sleep in. "This is fantastic!"

Included in the winnings was a four-night stay at a hotel in Anaheim, four days' access to the Disney and Universal Studios parks for two adults and two children, and vouchers for four plane tickets to Southern California.

"I doubt I'll use it myself," Doyle confessed. "Disneyland is fun, but I'm getting kind of old for that,” she said. “Now, if it was about 20, 30 years ago, I would have said, 'You bet! I'll go on all those rides!' But I don't like the loop-de-loops anymore. Ferris wheel, maybe, but no loop-de-loops. So I'll see if my daughter and her hubby might like it."

More than 300 grocery stores across seven states participated in the sweepstakes, a promotion offered by Food Club brand foods. Everybody who purchased a Food Club product from October 2018 to January 2019 was automatically entered, so many entrants probably didn't even realize that they were participating.

Such was the case with Doyle.

"I've only used that product a couple of times, so I was really surprised," she said.

Delivering the news and winnings was fun for Peterson and Millet as well, who have built up a friendly relationship with Doyle over the years.

"We do a lot of free delivery here to the center, just to help the seniors out, and she's been one of the ones we deliver to a couple times a week," said Peterson. "We've been doing that for probably three or four years. It's been nice to get to know a lot of the residents here. You get to know them, and you get to know their dog; you know their order before they tell you because a lot of them kind of buy habitually. And today we got to bring something kind of fun."

Doyle was pleased with the Disney tickets, but she seemed even more delighted by the bundle of balloons they came with.

"Balloons!" she said, grinning up at the Mickey Mouse face bobbing above her. "I haven't had balloons in years. This is great."