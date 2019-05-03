Dominoes falling as Herriman prepares to develop 100 acres along MVC

By Travis Barton | [email protected]

In a potential boon to Herriman’s sales tax revenue, the city council continued rezoning large swaths of land along Mountain View Corridor for an auto mall special district and commercial zone.

Located at approximately 4950 West and 12600 South, the estimated 100 acres of land is in the process of being rezoned to attract an auto mall, while a portion of land along 12600 South will be commercial. City officials have received several proposals for entertainment/recreational developments for the commercial area.

If developed as planned, according to city documents, approximately 90 acres will be the auto mall with 10 acres along 12600 South will serve as commercial.

The potential development, city officials said, will provide local sales and services, jobs and increased revenue for the city.

Councilwoman Nicole Martin said during the March 13 council meeting that the council’s philosophy is balancing the community between sales tax revenue generators (like auto malls and businesses) and residential housing.

“What you’ll see from this council moving forward is those types of projects that take the tracks of land and look for alternate uses to balance out the really heavy residential growth that we’ve had,” Martin said.

In December, the council approved an adjustment to the city’s land code creating an auto mall special district. In March, almost 23 acres was rezoned to auto mall and commercial by the council, with a further 4.2 acres rezoned for the same purpose in April.

No exclusively used car sales lots will be permitted, according to city documents.

Residents to the west of the proposed area expressed concerns at a neighborhood meeting in February about effects on property values, lighting, traffic and pollution.

City Planner Michael Maloy explained during a March council meeting every project proposed for the property will go through additional site plan reviews. There will also be a 6-foot wall, 28 feet of landscaping, a four-lane road and an additional 28 feet of landscaping separating the auto mall from residents to the west.

“This is very unusual to see 28 feet of landscaping on either side of the main street accessions,” he said. “So, there will be quite a bit of opportunity to buffer or mitigate potential impacts.”

Councilman Clint Smith added that part of the street alignment would include future allowances for a TRAX line to be built there.

“We’ve done a lot of forethought and planning, especially in this area, recognizing there is residential in this area, and we knew we wanted some type of retail along the front edge of Mountain View Corridor,” Smith said. “There’s been a lot of thought put into this, how to buffer that appropriately.”