Best of Riverton Photo Contest back for second year

By Jennifer Gardiner | [email protected]

The Best of Riverton Photo Contest of 2018 was such a success, city leaders decided to bring it back for another run.

This year, Riverton City’s Best of Riverton Photo Contest will be held until July 31.

Officials said the goal of the contest is to collect photo submissions that tell the city’s story, which will then be used in future city marketing and communications materials to highlight varying aspects of life and landscape in Riverton.

“No one knows what life is like in Riverton better than our residents,” said Riverton City Councilwoman Tish Buroker. “We would like to encourage all of our residents to consider submitting photo entries that reflect aspects of life in our beautiful city. We want to see those fun family moments, those beautiful sunsets and sunrises, and all the exciting events we have here captured in photo.”

A first-, second- and third-place winner will be selected from submissions at the end of the contest on July 31. First place will receive a $300 cash prize, second place will get $200, and the third-place winner will receive $100.

All three of the winning photos, along with the artists’ names, will be featured on the city’s website, the city’s social media pages, in the city’s email newsletter and will hang in either Riverton City Hall or the Sandra N. Lloyd Community Center.

City leaders will also recognize contest winners at a city council meeting.

“Almost everyone has excellent cameras right in their pocket these days, making it really easy to participate,” Buroker said. “You don’t need to be a professional photographer to participate. Just remember to capture those picturesque moments over the next two months and submit them as entries into the contest.”

Photos must be taken in Riverton to be eligible for consideration. Both residents and non-residents may enter the contest. Individuals may submit up to 10 photos in the contest. Contest winners will be announced between mid-August and mid-September.

Entry details, as well as contest rules and conditions, can be found at rivertoncity.com/photocontest.