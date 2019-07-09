Explore Your Community with a Summer Photo Scavenger Hunt

By Justin Adams | [email protected]

Summer is a great time to get out of the house and go explore. You don’t even need to go on a big expensive trip to discover new things. There’s plenty to discover in your very own community.

To help prompt people out the door, we put together this short photo scavenger hunt. All the photos were taken within your city. Some may be obviously recognizable. Others might take some careful thought.

When you find the location of each photo, snap a photo yourself and post it on Instagram with the hashtag #CJphotohunt. Each post will count as an entry for a drawing at the end of the month where we’ll be giving away gift cards from local businesses and restaurants.

We hope that you’ll join us, have some fun and most importantly, discover something new in your city.



