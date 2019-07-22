New family entertainment center coming to Herriman

By Justin Adams | [email protected]

Families in Herriman currently have to leave the city to go bowling, play mini-golf or enjoy a game of laser tag. They have to drive even farther if they want all those activities in one place. But not for long.

During its June 26 meeting, the Herriman City Council voted to rezone 6 acres of land near Mountain View Corridor to pave the way for the development of a new family entertainment center.

Game Pointe, the soon-to-be constructed center, will be located north of 12600 South and west of Mountain View Corridor. More specifically, it will sit at the intersection of Herriman Main Street and Miller Crossing Drive (two existing roads that are being extended to connect with one another) and will also border the planned auto mall.

The 40,000-square-foot facility will include a 16-lane bowling alley, laser tag, escape rooms and a full-service kitchen. Outside will be two 18-hole miniature golf courses and a massive 4-story ropes course that will be sure to draw the interest of passing children.

“We want people driving down Mountain View Corridor to see it and say, ‘What is that and how do I get to it?’” said Aaron Osmond, the owner and CEO of the project. And yes, he’s a member of that Osmond family, which he notes has a bit of experience when it comes to entertainment.

The concept has been in development for five years, Osmond told the South Valley Journal. He and his partners looked at multiple locations before landing in Herriman, calling it the right location at the right time.

“From an economic perspective, there are a lot of new people moving to the area and establishing their families,” Osmond said. “It’s an area that has a really big need for food and entertainment options.”

“This is something our community has been looking for,” said Councilman Clint Smith during the meeting in which the rezone was approved. “It’s new and different and exciting.”

The project will also bring some new employment opportunities to Herriman. The company is expected to maintain 10 full-time employees and about 50 part-time employees, according to Osmond.

The construction of the facility will cost “well north of $10 million” and is expected to take about a year. Osmond said he is hopeful they will be able to begin construction this fall, which would put the grand opening sometime in the fall of 2020.

As far as the aesthetics of the establishment, Osmond said they are aiming for something similar to Top Golf in Midvale, in that it’s clean, modern and professional enough to make people want to host their birthday party there, but also a corporate event or a family reunion.

“Something that would be iconic to the community, where the city would feel proud of the facility and its visual appeal would be something that will attract people into the city, not just to the local residents,” said Osmond.