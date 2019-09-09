South Valley Rotary Club receives prestigious award

By Stephanie Yrungaray | [email protected]

When Brinton Webb was named South Valley Rotary Club President for 2018–19, his BHAG (“big, hairy, audacious goal”) was for their club to be named Rotary Club of the Year. On June 29, club members accomplished that goal and now proudly display their banner at each meeting.

“It’s the first year our club has ever received [the award],” said Webb. “We are all absolutely pleased, and there was also that sigh of relief.”

The South Valley Rotary Club, which includes Rotarians from Bluffdale, Draper, Herriman and Riverton, was established in 2002. It was chosen for the honor from among 44 different clubs in District 5420, which encompasses all of Utah.

“The Rotary International President puts together a collection of goals called the Rotary Citation,” said immediate past district governor of Utah Rotary, Scott Leckman. “If you complete those goals, you achieve the rotary citation and can be considered for the rotary club of the year award.”

The citation includes goals that “unite people, take action, connect leaders, connect families, connect professionally and connect community.”

The South Valley Rotary club’s 28 members worked hard throughout the year to check off the citation criteria and completed humanitarian projects, fundraisers and clean-ups. It involved two Interact Clubs (high school Rotary clubs) in community service, sent students to the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, provided four Rotary Service Above Self Scholarships to seniors from Riverton and Herriman High Schools, and distributed 3,100 dictionaries to local third graders.

Not only did they achieve the rotary citation, but they did so with highest platinum honors for completing three extra goals.

“The South Valley Rotary Club was outstanding,” said Leckman. “They were really quite amazing in all of the projects that they did and supported.”

The club, which meets every Thursday evening at Jim’s Family Restaurant in Riverton, is always looking for more civic-minded members.

“It is a growing club, and they are all people who want to make the South Valley better,” said Leckman.

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs said the South Valley Rotary Club adds tremendous value to the community.

“We appreciate their focus on helping youth develop leadership skills and understand the importance of humanitarian service,” he said.

And although Webb is no longer president, he is working with his fellow Rotarians to achieve their goals and win the banner for another year.

“We will do our darndest to get [club of the year] two years in a row,” he said.



























