Award-winning artwork from All-State High School Show displayed in Riverton

By Stephanie Yrungaray | [email protected]

Throughout the month of September, the Old Dome Meeting Hall in Riverton was the home to 27 pieces of award-winning mixed media art created by high school students.

The artwork was part of a traveling exhibition curated from the 2018 All-State High School art competition. Each year, the Springville Museum of Art invites 11th and 12th graders from across the state of Utah to submit up to two pieces of artwork to the juried competition.

In 2018, 1,016 entries were narrowed down to 337 works that were exhibited at the All-State High School Show. Of these 337 pieces of art, 27 were selected for the Utah Arts & Museums traveling show. Riverton was one of the cities chosen to host this traveling art show.

Bradley Dance, Riverton’s Cultural Events coordinator, submitted an application to host the art show because it was a great fit for the exhibit space at the Old Dome Meeting Hall.

“It’s good to have something with a little more home feel,” Dance said. “We had a lot of parents and kids come to see it.”

Josh Loftin, the spokesperson for the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts, said the All-State Utah High School Art Exhibition is one of its most popular exhibits.

“With smaller communities that don't have art galleries, there are not a lot of opportunities for people to see art,” Loftin said. “If we can go in and give them a first-rate exhibition in their community center that everyone in that city can go and see, there is a real benefit to that.”