New Arches Park in Herriman boasts one-of-a-kind hammocking spot

By Stephanie Yrungaray | [email protected]

Nestled in the Arches subdivision in Herriman, you’ll find a park like you’ve never seen before.

Besides the usual park amenities—swings, slides, structures for climbing—there is a gigantic area dedicated to hammocking and slacklining.

“We were trying to keep with the theme of arches,” said Wendy Thomas, director of Parks and Events in Herriman. “The concept for the park was born from the vision of creating unique play destinations that will encourage creativity, movement, interaction and respite from the busy and hectic environment in which many of us live.”

After deciding on a hammocking area, Herriman called on professional chainsaw artist Jim Valentine to create 27 poles of varying height each of which has an intricately carved design of a local animal or creature.

“They wanted me to stick with animals indigenous to the area,” Valentine said. “My favorite one to carve was the woodpecker.”

Other pole designs include bears, turtles, snakes, spiders, seagull, cougar, lizard, snake, eagle, squirrel, owls, otter and the city’s mascot, the Herriman Yeti. Most of the poles were also painted by Valentine to “make them pop.”

Carving and painting the poles took about a month for Valentine to complete, but he said watching children’s reactions at the park’s grand opening made it worth all of his effort.

“It’s an honor to have my art out there for everybody to share,” Valentine said. “It’s very rewarding. I love what I do.”

Kirstin Jenkins lives within walking distance to the new Arches park and said her three oldest kids love to play there.

“These guys love it,” she said. “We spend about an hour and a half to two hours here a day. Every time we come, there are new people. There are a lot of fun things to do.”

Arches Park is one of many new parks that Herriman city has been constructing. Creek Ridge park was completed this summer, and there are five other parks currently being built that are projected to open in 2020.



