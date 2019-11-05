Election Results: Steven Shields appears to win Herriman District Four seat
Nov 05, 2019 09:46PM
● By Justin Adams
With 100% of precincts reporting, it appears that Steven Shields will be the newest member of the Herriman City Council next year, as he leads Darryl Fenn 67% of the vote.
Shields will be taking the District Four seat vacated by Nicole Martin, who opted not to run.
According to the information provided by the County's Election Results page, a total of 899 residents voted in the District Four race.
Shields lists growth and density as two of his top issues on his campaign website.
"As an elected representative, I would engage with all the interested parties to make sure that any developments are within prescribed sustainability projections, provide needed and valuable amenities and public spaces for Herriman residents, and are supported by definitive infrastructure improvements and build-outs BEFORE new building is permitted," reads Shield's website on the subject of density.
In Herriman's only other race of the night, Jared Henderson is running unopposed for his currently-held District One seat. With 100% of precincts reporting, it appears that 490 Herriman residents participated in the one-sided election.
